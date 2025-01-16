Management Undergraduate Society
HM registration
TICKET AND MERCH
CA$300
Please select this ticket type if you have not participated in either JDC or FO 2025.
Please select this ticket type if you have not participated in either JDC or FO 2025.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
TICKET NO MERCH
CA$250
You can only select this ticket type if you already have participated in either JDC or FO 2025.
You can only select this ticket type if you already have participated in either JDC or FO 2025.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout