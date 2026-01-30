Hockey for Horizon 2026 Silent Auction

Celebrate great Canadian flavour with this Coldstream Clear sampler bundle! You’ll get three 12‑packs: Chilly Pops, Iced Tea, and Light Beer—crafted by this proudly Canadian brand. Plus, a branded ball cap and Chilly Pop T‑shirt to top it all off. A cooler‑ready bundle perfect for anyone who loves supporting homegrown favourites!





Donor: COLDSTREAM Clear