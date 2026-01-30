Hockey for Horizon 2026 Silent Auction

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Create unforgettable memories with an overnight family experience at Camp Horizon. Your stay for 4–6 guests includes 2 nights accommodation, hearty meals, and a choice of outdoor adventures: ziplining through the trees, testing your aim at archery, or taking on the climbing wall. A one‑of‑a‑kind getaway in the heart of the Rockies.
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Enjoy a bag of artisan coffee roasted on-site at Camp Horizon by our very own chef, paired with a premium Easter Seals 20oz YETI Rambler — perfect for your next adventure.
Donor: Camp Horizon
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Get ready to play in the dirt! Spend 4 hands-on hours operating real heavy equipment under the guidance of professional instructors. Dig, lift, and move earth with multiple machines in this unforgettable, adrenaline‑filled experience.
Donor: Interior Heavy Equipment
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Own a piece of Flames history: a framed 2011 Heritage Classic display featuring game stats, official Heritage Classic logo, ticket stub and team photography.
Donor: Amp Financial Inc.
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A great mix of local flavour from The Powderhorn Saloon! This basket includes Huckleberry Buck Vodka, two tall cans of Big Rock Beer, branded beer glasses, a cozy Powderhorn hoodie, a toque, and a few extra goodies. A perfect blend of comfort and Alberta spirit.
Donor: The Powderhorn Saloon
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Indulge in a curated selection of premium spirits from Highwood Distillers, featuring full bottles of Ceili’s Signature Irish Cream, Centennial Premium Rye Whisky, Ninety 20‑Year‑Old Whisky, Sweet Sippin’ Maple Whisky, and Wild Cinnamon Whisky. This exceptional collection highlights some of Alberta’s finest craft distilling—perfect for the whisky enthusiast, cocktail creator, or anyone who appreciates quality spirits.
Donors: Highwood Distillers
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Enjoy an Eau Claire Distillery experience for four, featuring a guided tasting and an inside look at their award‑winning craft spirits. This package also includes a bottle of Rupert’s Exceptional Canadian Whisky, two Eau Claire branded glasses, and a six‑pack of Parlour Blackberry Smash cocktails; the perfect way to continue the experience at home.
Donor: Eau Claire Distillery
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Take in the mountain scenery with a round of golf for two at Wintergreen Golf & Country Club, including a powered cart for added comfort and ease.
Donor: Wintergreen Golf & Country Club
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A rugged 95-BKR15 Propane Torch Kit Built for serious outdoor tasks. This set includes propane torch, 15' hose for extended reach, and a regulator for safe, reliable operation; perfect for ice, melting, weed control, thawing, and other heavy duty jobs.
Donor: Tiger Torch Ltd.
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Watch the Calgary Flames live in action against the St. Louis Blues on March 18 at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
Donor: Conrad van Hierden
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A day out on the Dawgs! Includes 4 Okotoks Dawgs gameday tickets to enjoy during the 2026 baseball season.
Booking is open to the bidder to arrange.
Donor: Okotoks Dawgs
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Enjoy high‑energy basketball action with two Calgary Surge tickets in the Teal Seating section for a home game! Get close to the action with great sightlines, an electric atmosphere, and an unforgettable game‑day experience at WinSport Event Centre.
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Indulge at Calgary's only urban thermal spa; SKA thermal spa. Apply your $168 gift certificate to massage, hydrotherapy, or any experience you like.
Donor: SKA Thermal Spa
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A luxe hair‑reviving treatment and blowout complemented by premium samples of Dermalogica skincare and a 50ml Shylo Victoria premium scent in Santori.
Donated by: Cactus Club Salon & Spa
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Enjoy family outings for 4 to Calaway Park, Granary Road, and Butterfield Acres; a value of just under $400!
Donor: Calaway Park, Granary Road, & Butterfield Acres.
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A fun-filled evening for four at Jubilations Dinner Theatre, with the flexibility to select the show you want to attend.
Donor: Jubilations Dinner Theatre
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Enjoy 3 surprise experiences for 2 with this mystery ticket pack valued at approximately $120. Packed with fun and unforgettable local experiences, this bundle keeps the excitement high and the details hidden until you win it! A perfect pick for anyone who loves a little mystery to their adventure.
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Enjoy a night of non‑stop laughs with 6 tickets to The Laugh Shop! Grab your friends and take in top‑tier stand‑up comedy, great atmosphere, and unforgettable entertainment at one of Calgary’s favourite comedy venues.
Donor: The Laugh Shop
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Level up your fan game with this fun swag pack; two toques, two ball caps, and a Chilly Ones jersey signed by Nathan MacKinnon with his Avalanche number. A standout collectible that’s sure to score big with any hockey fan!
Donor: Chilly ones
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Enjoy a selection of 12 locally crafted beers from High River Brewing, complemented by premium beer glasses for the perfect pour.
Donor: High River Brewing & Generous Donor
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Fuel up like a pro with this BodyArmour power pack! It includes a sport towel, four reusable sports bottles, and a full lineup of refreshing BodyArmour drinks—12 Peach Mango, 6 Strawberry Banana, and 6 Fruit Punch. Perfect for workouts, game days, or keeping your whole crew hydrated!
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Stay cool with a 12‑pack of Chilly Pops and two mixed 12‑packs of NÜTRL. A ready‑made cooler full of crowd‑pleasers!
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Celebrate great Canadian Flavour with this Coldstream Clear Sampler bundle. Enjoy three 12‑packs: Chilly Pops, Iced Tea, and Light Beer from this proudly Canadian brand, plus a sleek YETI Tumbler to keep your favourite drinks perfectly chilled. A cooler‑ready combo perfect for anyone who loves supporting homegrown favourites!
Donor: COLDSTREAM Clear
Starting bid
Celebrate great Canadian flavour with this Coldstream Clear sampler bundle! You’ll get three 12‑packs: Chilly Pops, Iced Tea, and Light Beer—crafted by this proudly Canadian brand. Plus, a branded ball cap and Chilly Pop T‑shirt to top it all off. A cooler‑ready bundle perfect for anyone who loves supporting homegrown favourites!
Donor: COLDSTREAM Clear
Starting bid
Rep your love for Canadian beer with a Beer Canada swag pack featuring apparel, accessories, stickers, and a selection of local craft beer, of course! A fun and versatile bundle for any beer enthusiast!
Donor: Beer Canada
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