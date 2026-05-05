Ilan Ramon Dues

About the memberships
Renews monthly
For 2026 the annual dues will be collected as 8 monthly payments (1/8th of the current annual amount) from May to December
This amount will be charged each month on the day that you make the first payment.
In 2027 the amount will be adjusted to allow 12 monthly payments (1/12th of the current annual amount).
Renews yearly on: January 2
The current annual amount will be charged in a single transaction.
From January 2027 the current annual amount will again be charged to your method of payment on January 2.
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