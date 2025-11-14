Holiday Apple Pie Baking Workshop

NGM is partnering up with the Ritchie League to offer this workshop - we host the workshop and they host us! We are grateful for the use of their community space. In each of our Ritchie Hall workshops, we reserve a set of tickets for Ritchie League members. If you purchase a Ritchie member ticket, you must be able to prove your active membership, meaning your number begins with 25-. If you cannot prove active membership, you are encouraged to update your membership or otherwise you are welcome to purchase a general admission ticket.