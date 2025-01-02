Holiday Artisan Market 2025 - Vendor Application

20399 Douglas Cres

Langley, BC V3A 4B3, Canada

Gym - Corner 10' x 10' Member Rate
CA$205

It will be a corner on the outer wall of the Gymnasium.

Gym - Corner 10' x 10' Non-Member Rate
CA$215

It will be a corner on the outer wall of the Gymnasium.

Gym - Outside Wall 10' x 10' Member Rate
CA$185

This booth will be located against the wall in the Gymnasium.

Gym - Outside Wall 10' x 10' Non Member Rate
CA$195

This booth will be located against the wall in the Gymnasium.

Gym - Internal Booth 10' x 6' Member Rate
CA$155

This booth will be located in the middle of the gymnasium.

Gym - Internal Booth 10' x 6' Non Member Rate
CA$165

This booth will be located in the middle of the gymnasium.

Gym - Young Entrepreneurs Table (full table 8' x 2.5') - Res
CA$40
Artist Groups - Non-Members - Gym - Internal Booth 10' x 6
CA$200

If you would like to apply for a booth for your artist group, please select this option. You will be provided with one internal booth measuring 10 by 6.

Artist Group LAC Members - Gym - Internal Booth 10' x 6
CA$185

If you would like to apply for a booth for your artist group, please select this option. You will be provided with one internal booth measuring 10 by 6.

Informational Booth only- Non-Members
CA$30

This booth is intended for artist groups to share information about their group. Sales of any items are not permitted if you apply for this booth.

Informational Booth only- LAC Members
CA$20

This booth is intended for artist groups to share information about their group. Sales of any items are not permitted if you apply for this booth.

