Winter Holiday Day of Mindfulness - Ngày Quán Niệm Mùa Đông

Lunch will be provided. Offered on a donation basis.
To register for overnight stay, please scroll down and select the Overnight option below.
Please select this option if you wish to make your donation by e-transfer. Kindly send e-transfers to [email protected].
You are welcome to arrive on Saturday evening, December 27, 2025 at 7:00 pm. Space is limited to 30 people. Please note that dinner will not be provided on Saturday. Breakfast and lunch will be provided on Sunday.
Please bring own bedding such as fitted sheet for twin mattress, pillow, and blanket.
Offered on a donation basis.
