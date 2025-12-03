Holiday Lunch - Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
CHEFMAN Multifunctional Digital AirFryer 10 Quart
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
1 of 2 Nespresso Vertuo Next Single Serve Coffee and Espresso Machine
First & Second Place Bids Win!
Starting bid
EUHOMY Nugget Ice Maker Countertop with Handle
Starting bid
RockJam 61 Key Keyboard Piano Battery Operated
Starting bid
Overmont Camping Cot with Mattress - 28” Extra Wide Portable Folding Cot for Adults Load
Starting bid
Smokeless Firepit with Stand, Large Fire Pit for Outdoor, Portable Fire Pit 27 Inch Stainless Steel
Starting bid
LG Ultragear G6 34” WQHD UltraWide 3440x1440 240Hz Gaming Monitor 34G630A Display for Immersive PC Gaming
Starting bid
1500 Pieces Rotating Plastic Puzzle Board with Drawers and Cover, 35"x27" Portable Spinning Jigsaw Puzzle Table
Starting bid
T-fal E918SE Ultimate Hard Anodized Durable Nonstick Expert Interior Thermo-Spot Heat Indicator Anti-Warp Base Dishwasher Safe PFOA Free Oven Safe Cookware Set, 14-Piece, Black
Starting bid
InnoExpo 11' Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Boards with Premium Accessories, Wide Stable SUP Paddle Board Design, Non-Slip Comfort Deck for Youth & Adults
Starting bid
BISSELL Power Steamer Heavy Duty 3-in-1 Steam Mop and Handheld SteamShot for Indoor and Outdoor Use: Garage, Workshop, Auto, Recreational Vehicles, Windows, Furniture and Decks, Black, 2685B
Starting bid
Aero Big Wheel Scooters for Kids Ages 8-12, Teens and Adults. Manual Kick Scooter for Boys and Girls, with Hand Brake, Rubber Mat, Shock Absorption, Foldable and Height Adjustable
Starting bid
CWUINTDining Chair Makeup Stool Solid Wooden Stool Lounge Stool Bamboo Stool Bathroom Stool
Starting bid
Grandder 40 inch Gaming Desk with LED Lights & Power Outlets, Computer Desk with Monitor Stands, Gamer Table with Hook and Cup Holder, Home Office Desk Corner Desk,Black
Starting bid
COTTEBED Olive Green Fleece Sherpa Comforter Set King Bedding Comforter Sets Ultra-Soft Plush Fluffy Warm but Light Weight Washable Cotton Down Alternative Comforter & Pillowshams King/California King
Starting bid
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!