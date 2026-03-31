Holiday Market Vendor Registration 2026 Final Payment

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This is the remainder of your payment for your SINGLE BOOTH for the Port Perry Holiday Market. Please only pay this once you have paid the deposit.
This is the remainder of your payment for your DOUBLE BOOTH for the Port Perry Holiday Market. Please only pay this once you have paid the deposit.
This is the remainder of your payment IF YOU ONLY PAID $25 FOR A DOUBLE BOOTH.
If you paid a deposit of either $50 or $25 for a single/double booth, please see the options above.
Finalized payment - Christine
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