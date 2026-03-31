Big Brothers Big Sisters of North Durham

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Big Brothers Big Sisters of North Durham

About this event

Holiday Market Vendor Registration 2026 Final Payment

1655 Reach St

Port Perry, ON L9L 1P2, Canada

Vendor Registration - Single Booth
$50

This is the remainder of your payment for your SINGLE BOOTH for the Port Perry Holiday Market. Please only pay this once you have paid the deposit.

Vendor Registration - Double Booth
$100

This is the remainder of your payment for your DOUBLE BOOTH for the Port Perry Holiday Market. Please only pay this once you have paid the deposit.

Vendor Registration - Double Booth **$125**
$125

This is the remainder of your payment IF YOU ONLY PAID $25 FOR A DOUBLE BOOTH.
If you paid a deposit of either $50 or $25 for a single/double booth, please see the options above.

Extra $25
$25

Finalized payment - Christine

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!