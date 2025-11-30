Imperial Sovereign Court of the Wild Rose
Imperial Sovereign Court of the Wild Rose has other campaigns you might love.

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.

Imperial Sovereign Court of the Wild Rose

Hosted by

Imperial Sovereign Court of the Wild Rose

About this event

Sales closed

Holiday Pageant Auction

4 Day Passes for Rock Jungle Climbing ($120 Value) item
4 Day Passes for Rock Jungle Climbing ($120 Value)
$30

Starting bid

4 Day Passes for Rock Jungle Climbing (usable at any of the 3 locations)


Donated by Rock Jungle Climbing

Metal print ($80 Value) item
Metal print ($80 Value)
$20

Starting bid

Metal print from photographer (photo of Pride flag hung by the NDP at the Legislature)


Donated by Kage Leeb

Twin sized Crochet Blanket ($150-$200 Value) item
Twin sized Crochet Blanket ($150-$200 Value)
$5

Starting bid

Handmade crochet blanket


Donated by Terri Thompson

Haircut ($80 Value) item
Haircut ($80 Value) item
Haircut ($80 Value) item
Haircut ($80 Value)
$10

Starting bid

One hair cut from James at Studio Bang Bang

Homemade Earrings ($60 Value) item
Homemade Earrings ($60 Value)
$10

Starting bid

Three pairs of homemade earrings


Donated By Wren Bones

Homemade Wreath item
Homemade Wreath
$30

Starting bid

Homemade Wreath by Vonda DoPoint

Homemade Wreath item
Homemade Wreath
$25

Starting bid

Homemade Wreath by Nicoletta Dime

Homemade Sweater ($100 Value) item
Homemade Sweater ($100 Value) item
Homemade Sweater ($100 Value)
$20

Starting bid

Sweater with a design of your choice.


Donated by Nelly Penton

Dinner & Night Out item
Dinner & Night Out item
Dinner & Night Out
$20

Starting bid

$50 dinner gift certificate & 4 tickets to the New Year Eleganza at Evo!


Donated by Evo

Crochet socks & Stuffed Animal item
Crochet socks & Stuffed Animal
$10

Starting bid

Three pairs of crochet socks and a stuffed animal

Self Care Box item
Self Care Box
$15

Starting bid

Self care box packed full with many items!

Pink Christmas Tree Bundle item
Pink Christmas Tree Bundle
$10

Starting bid

3 foot pink Christmas tree, garland and lights!


Donated by Gabe Itch

Handcrafted Jewelry item
Handcrafted Jewelry
$15

Starting bid

Handcrafted Bracelet and Earrings from Krylo Crystal Creations

Clarity Candle item
Clarity Candle
$5

Starting bid

Candle and safety matches



Bath Gift Basket item
Bath Gift Basket
$30

Starting bid

A gift basket full of bath supplies and body care!


Donated by Vanity Fair

Earrings item
Earrings
$20

Starting bid

Earrings from Designs by Cyprian

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!