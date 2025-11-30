Holiday Pageant Auction

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Starting bid
4 Day Passes for Rock Jungle Climbing (usable at any of the 3 locations)
Donated by Rock Jungle Climbing
Starting bid
Metal print from photographer (photo of Pride flag hung by the NDP at the Legislature)
Donated by Kage Leeb
Starting bid
Handmade crochet blanket
Donated by Terri Thompson
Starting bid
One hair cut from James at Studio Bang Bang
Starting bid
Three pairs of homemade earrings
Donated By Wren Bones
Starting bid
Homemade Wreath by Vonda DoPoint
Starting bid
Homemade Wreath by Nicoletta Dime
Starting bid
Sweater with a design of your choice.
Donated by Nelly Penton
Starting bid
$50 dinner gift certificate & 4 tickets to the New Year Eleganza at Evo!
Donated by Evo
Starting bid
Three pairs of crochet socks and a stuffed animal
Starting bid
Self care box packed full with many items!
Starting bid
3 foot pink Christmas tree, garland and lights!
Donated by Gabe Itch
Starting bid
Handcrafted Bracelet and Earrings from Krylo Crystal Creations
Starting bid
Candle and safety matches
Starting bid
A gift basket full of bath supplies and body care!
Donated by Vanity Fair
Starting bid
Earrings from Designs by Cyprian
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