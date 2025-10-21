U13A2 Rustlers Holiday Raffle!

Total value: $150 CAD





A fantastic collection of gift cards perfect for foodies and caffeine lovers:





Donated by: Fujitec





- $50 Cactus Club Cafe gift card

- $50 The Keg Steakhouse + Bar gift card

- 2 × $25 Starbucks gift cards ($50 total)





Treat yourself (or someone special) to upscale casual dining at Cactus Club, a premium steakhouse experience at The Keg, and your favorite handcrafted Starbucks beverages anytime!





A huge thank you to Fujitec for this deliciously generous donation! 🍽️☕