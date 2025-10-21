U13A2 Rustlers Holiday Raffle!

Total Value: $180
Keurig K-Suite Single-Serve Coffee Brewer + 24 K-Cup Pods of Barista Prima Coffeehouse Italian Roast
Donated by: Van Houtte Coffee Services
Details:
- One (1) brand-new Keurig® K-Suite™ coffee maker – the sleek, modern single-serve brewer perfect for home or office use.
- Includes 24 K-Cup® pods of Barista Prima Coffeehouse® Italian Roast – a bold, dark-roasted blend with rich, heavy-bodied flavour and subtle notes of dark cocoa (100% Arabica coffee).
Enjoy café-quality Italian roast coffee at the touch of a button, every day!
Thank you to Van Houtte Coffee Services for this generous donation! ☕
Total value: $150 CAD
A fantastic collection of gift cards perfect for foodies and caffeine lovers:
Donated by: Fujitec
- $50 Cactus Club Cafe gift card
- $50 The Keg Steakhouse + Bar gift card
- 2 × $25 Starbucks gift cards ($50 total)
Treat yourself (or someone special) to upscale casual dining at Cactus Club, a premium steakhouse experience at The Keg, and your favorite handcrafted Starbucks beverages anytime!
A huge thank you to Fujitec for this deliciously generous donation! 🍽️☕
Total Value: $500
Round of Golf for Four (4) at Mayfair Lakes Golf & Country Club
Donated by: Mayfair Lakes Golf & Country Club
18 holes of golf for four players
Expires October 31, 2026 (tee times subject to availability; some blackout dates may apply)
Located in Richmond, BC, Mayfair Lakes is a stunning Ted Locke-designed course known for its abundance of water features, dramatic bunkering, and fast, undulating greens—a true Lower Mainland gem!
Thank you to Mayfair Lakes Golf & Country Club for this incredible tee-time donation! 🏌️♂️⛳
Total Value: $100
Ultimate Bowling Party Package at Revs Bowling & Entertainment
Donated by: Revs Bowling
- 120 minutes of bowling for up to 6 people
- Shoe rental included for all 6 players
- One large pepperoni OR Hawaiian pizza
Perfect for a fun night out with friends or family—laughs, strikes, and pizza guaranteed!
A huge thank you to Revs Bowling for this awesome, high-energy donation! 🎳🍕
Total Value: $125
Two Tickets to an Abbotsford Canucks Home Game (2025/26 Season)
Donated by:Abbotsford Canucks
- 2 tickets to any regular-season home game of your choice during the 2025/26 AHL season
- Choose your game! (subject to availability; some restrictions may apply)
Catch the Vancouver Canucks’ top prospects in fast-paced, hard-hitting AHL action at the Abbotsford Centre!
A big thank you to the Abbotsford Canucks for this exciting hockey experience! 🏒🇨🇦
Total Value: $450–$550
One-Night Luxury Stay at Sheraton Vancouver Wall Centre Vancouver
Donated by: Sheraton Vancouver Wall Centre
- One (1) night accommodation in a High-Floor King Room for two guests
- Spectacular city or mountain views from the upper floors
- Complimentary full hot breakfast for two at Café One restaurant
Perfect for a romantic downtown Vancouver getaway, staycation, or special night out!
Valid until: October 24, 2026 (subject to availability; blackout dates may apply)
A huge thank you to Sheraton Vancouver Wall Centre for this fabulous five-star donation! 🏙️✨
Total Value: $150
Handcrafted Wooden Christmas Tree Box Skirt (Custom Made)
Donated by: Rustic Meadows
- Beautifully hand-built wooden tree collar/box skirt
- Finished in a rich, darker stain for a timeless rustic-elegant look
- Perfectly hides the tree stand while adding warmth and sophistication to your holiday décor
- Fits most standard tree stands (interior dimensions approx. 26–28" at base)
A stunning, heirloom-quality piece you’ll bring out year after year!
Heartfelt thanks to Rustic Meadows for this gorgeous handcrafted donation! 🎄✨
Total Value: $100
Four Tickets to Langley Rivermen vs Nanaimo Clippers
Donated by: The Wright Family
Exciting BCHL junior-A hockey action as the Rivermen take on the Nanaimo Clippers!
When: Friday, January 23, 2026 – 7:15 PM puck drop
Where: George Preston Recreation Centre, Langley, BC
Bring the family or your hockey crew for a fun Friday night of fast-paced junior hockey!
A big thank you to the Wright Family for this awesome night of hockey! 🏒🔥
Total Value: $100
Ultimate Craft Beer Lover’s Gift Basket from The Patch Brewery
Donated by: The Patch Brewery
A perfect package for any beer enthusiast:
- $50 The Patch Brewery gift card
- The Patch branded trucker hat
- Custom The Patch glass beer stein
- BrüMate Hopsulator Trio (keeps canned beverages ice-cold for hours)
Everything you need to drink local and in style!
Massive thanks to The Patch Brewery for this hop-tastic donation! 🍺🎁
Total Value: $150
Cheer on the Vancouver Golden Eyes live in the Professional Women’s Hockey League!
Donated by: PWHL Vancouver
This prize includes two (2) home game tickets for the 2025–26 season.
- Game and seating subject to availability
- Blackout dates and restrictions may apply
- Date to be mutually agreed upon (based on remaining home schedule)
Let the excitement begin! 🏒✨
