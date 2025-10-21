U13A2 Rustlers Holiday Raffle!

Keurig Prize Pack
$5

Total Value: $180


Keurig K-Suite Single-Serve Coffee Brewer + 24 K-Cup Pods of Barista Prima Coffeehouse Italian Roast


Donated by: Van Houtte Coffee Services


Details:

- One (1) brand-new Keurig® K-Suite™ coffee maker – the sleek, modern single-serve brewer perfect for home or office use.

- Includes 24 K-Cup® pods of Barista Prima Coffeehouse® Italian Roast – a bold, dark-roasted blend with rich, heavy-bodied flavour and subtle notes of dark cocoa (100% Arabica coffee).


Enjoy café-quality Italian roast coffee at the touch of a button, every day!


Thank you to Van Houtte Coffee Services for this generous donation! ☕

Ultimate Dining & Coffee Gift Card Bundle
$5

Total value: $150 CAD


A fantastic collection of gift cards perfect for foodies and caffeine lovers:


Donated by: Fujitec


- $50 Cactus Club Cafe gift card

- $50 The Keg Steakhouse + Bar gift card

- 2 × $25 Starbucks gift cards ($50 total)


Treat yourself (or someone special) to upscale casual dining at Cactus Club, a premium steakhouse experience at The Keg, and your favorite handcrafted Starbucks beverages anytime!


A huge thank you to Fujitec for this deliciously generous donation! 🍽️☕

Mayfair Lakes Golf for 4
$5

Total Value: $500


Round of Golf for Four (4) at Mayfair Lakes Golf & Country Club


Donated by: Mayfair Lakes Golf & Country Club


18 holes of golf for four players


Expires October 31, 2026 (tee times subject to availability; some blackout dates may apply)


Located in Richmond, BC, Mayfair Lakes is a stunning Ted Locke-designed course known for its abundance of water features, dramatic bunkering, and fast, undulating greens—a true Lower Mainland gem!


Thank you to Mayfair Lakes Golf & Country Club for this incredible tee-time donation! 🏌️♂️⛳

Bowling Party Package
$5

Total Value: $100


Ultimate Bowling Party Package at Revs Bowling & Entertainment

Donated by: Revs Bowling


- 120 minutes of bowling for up to 6 people

- Shoe rental included for all 6 players

- One large pepperoni OR Hawaiian pizza


Perfect for a fun night out with friends or family—laughs, strikes, and pizza guaranteed!


A huge thank you to Revs Bowling for this awesome, high-energy donation! 🎳🍕

Abbotsford Canucks Tickets
$5

Total Value: $125


Two Tickets to an Abbotsford Canucks Home Game (2025/26 Season)


Donated by:Abbotsford Canucks

- 2 tickets to any regular-season home game of your choice during the 2025/26 AHL season

- Choose your game! (subject to availability; some restrictions may apply)


Catch the Vancouver Canucks’ top prospects in fast-paced, hard-hitting AHL action at the Abbotsford Centre!


A big thank you to the Abbotsford Canucks for this exciting hockey experience! 🏒🇨🇦

Sheraton Wall Centre Escape
$5

Total Value: $450–$550


One-Night Luxury Stay at Sheraton Vancouver Wall Centre Vancouver


Donated by: Sheraton Vancouver Wall Centre


- One (1) night accommodation in a High-Floor King Room for two guests

- Spectacular city or mountain views from the upper floors

- Complimentary full hot breakfast for two at Café One restaurant


Perfect for a romantic downtown Vancouver getaway, staycation, or special night out!


Valid until: October 24, 2026 (subject to availability; blackout dates may apply)


A huge thank you to Sheraton Vancouver Wall Centre for this fabulous five-star donation! 🏙️✨

Christmas Tree Skirt Box
$5

Total Value: $150


Handcrafted Wooden Christmas Tree Box Skirt (Custom Made)


Donated by: Rustic Meadows


- Beautifully hand-built wooden tree collar/box skirt

- Finished in a rich, darker stain for a timeless rustic-elegant look

- Perfectly hides the tree stand while adding warmth and sophistication to your holiday décor

- Fits most standard tree stands (interior dimensions approx. 26–28" at base)

A stunning, heirloom-quality piece you’ll bring out year after year!




Heartfelt thanks to Rustic Meadows for this gorgeous handcrafted donation! 🎄✨

Langley Rivermen Game Night!
$5

Total Value: $100


Four Tickets to Langley Rivermen vs Nanaimo Clippers


Donated by: The Wright Family


Exciting BCHL junior-A hockey action as the Rivermen take on the Nanaimo Clippers!


When: Friday, January 23, 2026 – 7:15 PM puck drop

Where: George Preston Recreation Centre, Langley, BC



Bring the family or your hockey crew for a fun Friday night of fast-paced junior hockey!



A big thank you to the Wright Family for this awesome night of hockey! 🏒🔥

Golden Eagle Golf
$5

Waiting for Description

The Patch Brewery Gift Basket
$5

Total Value: $100


Ultimate Craft Beer Lover’s Gift Basket from The Patch Brewery


Donated by: The Patch Brewery


A perfect package for any beer enthusiast:

- $50 The Patch Brewery gift card

- The Patch branded trucker hat

- Custom The Patch glass beer stein

- BrüMate Hopsulator Trio (keeps canned beverages ice-cold for hours)


Everything you need to drink local and in style!


Massive thanks to The Patch Brewery for this hop-tastic donation! 🍺🎁

Vancouver Giants Tix
$5

Waiting for details

Vancouver Goldeneyes Tickets
$5

Total Value: $150


Cheer on the Vancouver Golden Eyes live in the Professional Women’s Hockey League!


Donated by: PWHL Vancouver


This prize includes two (2) home game tickets for the 2025–26 season.


- Game and seating subject to availability

- Blackout dates and restrictions may apply

- Date to be mutually agreed upon (based on remaining home schedule)


Let the excitement begin! 🏒✨


