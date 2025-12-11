Holiday Try Tennis (Kids) - Dec 27 & 28, 2025

Hosted by
Dates: Saturday, Dec 27, 2025
Time: 2:30pm - 4:30pm
Age group: 5-6 yr
Description:
This event is the perfect playful introduction to tennis for our youngest players! Designed for absolute beginners, this session focuses on developing basic motor skills and coordination through fun, high-energy games. We provide a safe and encouraging environment where children can fall in love with the sport while making new friends.
Equipment: We’ve got you covered! Junior-sized racquets and age-appropriate low-compression balls (easier to hit!) will be provided. Your child just needs to wear comfortable athletic shoes and bring a water bottle.
Note: This event is exclusively for beginners with little to no prior experience. If your child is already taking lessons, please visit the VTS website to view our junior programs.
Dates: Sunday, Dec 28, 2025
Time: 2:30pm - 4:30pm
Age group: 7-8 yr
Description:
This event is designed to get kids active and excited about tennis! Whether they have never played before or just want to try a new sport, this session makes learning the fundamentals easy and engaging. We focus on building confidence and teaching the skills needed to start rallying with a partner.
Equipment: We’ve got you covered! Junior-sized racquets and age-appropriate low-compression balls (easier to hit!) will be provided. Your child just needs to wear comfortable athletic shoes and bring a water bottle.
Note: This event is exclusively for beginners with little to no prior experience. If your child is already taking lessons (or have taken before), please visit the VTS website to view our junior programs.
Dates: Sunday, Dec 28, 2025
Time: 4:30pm - 6:30pm
Age group: 9-11 yr
Description:
This event is a fast-track introduction for older juniors who are new to the game. We create a supportive, pressure-free environment where participants can learn the "real" game of tennis—from technique to rules—without feeling behind. By the end of the session, they will be ready to play their first points.
Equipment: We’ve got you covered! Racquets and balls will be provided for all participants. Your child just needs to wear comfortable athletic shoes and bring a water bottle.
Note: This event is exclusively for beginners with little to no prior experience. If your child is already taking lessons (or have taken before), please visit the VTS website to view our junior programs.
Please join this waitlist if your preferred Try Tennis session is full.
Note: This is a general waitlist for all three time slots (Dec 27 & 28). Joining this list does not guarantee a spot. However, we are actively looking to secure more courts to increase capacity. If we are able to open more spots or if a cancellation occurs in any of the sessions, we will contact individuals on this list immediately.
