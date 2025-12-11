VANCOUVER TENNIS ASSOCIATION

Hosted by

VANCOUVER TENNIS ASSOCIATION

About this event

Sales closed

Holiday Try Tennis (Kids) - Dec 27 & 28, 2025

11111 Horseshoe Wy

Richmond, BC V7A 4Y1, Canada

Kids (5-6 yr) Try Tennis - Dec 27 (Sat), 2:30-4:30pm
$20

Dates: Saturday, Dec 27, 2025

Time: 2:30pm - 4:30pm

Age group: 5-6 yr


Description:

This event is the perfect playful introduction to tennis for our youngest players! Designed for absolute beginners, this session focuses on developing basic motor skills and coordination through fun, high-energy games. We provide a safe and encouraging environment where children can fall in love with the sport while making new friends.


What they’ll learn:

  • The Basics: How to hold a racquet safely and the "ready position."
  • Coordination: Fun hand-eye drills like throwing, catching, and tracking the ball.
  • First Hits: Learning to make contact with the ball and hit it over the net.
  • Movement: Running, jumping, and balancing exercises disguised as games.
  • Court Fun: Learning simple lines and how to stay safe on the court.


Equipment: We’ve got you covered! Junior-sized racquets and age-appropriate low-compression balls (easier to hit!) will be provided. Your child just needs to wear comfortable athletic shoes and bring a water bottle.


Note: This event is exclusively for beginners with little to no prior experience. If your child is already taking lessons, please visit the VTS website to view our junior programs.

Kids (7-8 yr) Try Tennis - Dec 28 (Sun), 2:30-4:30pm
$20

Dates: Sunday, Dec 28, 2025

Time: 2:30pm - 4:30pm

Age group: 7-8 yr


Description:

This event is designed to get kids active and excited about tennis! Whether they have never played before or just want to try a new sport, this session makes learning the fundamentals easy and engaging. We focus on building confidence and teaching the skills needed to start rallying with a partner.


What they’ll learn:

  • The Basics: Proper grips and footwork to get to the ball.
  • Ball Control: Timing the bounce and controlling where the ball goes.
  • Stroke Mechanics: An introduction to the forehand and backhand swings.
  • Rallying: Working with a partner to keep the ball going over the net.
  • Game Time: Fun, competitive team games that teach the spirit of tennis.

Equipment: We’ve got you covered! Junior-sized racquets and age-appropriate low-compression balls (easier to hit!) will be provided. Your child just needs to wear comfortable athletic shoes and bring a water bottle.


Note: This event is exclusively for beginners with little to no prior experience. If your child is already taking lessons (or have taken before), please visit the VTS website to view our junior programs.

Kids (9-11 yr) Try Tennis - Dec 28 (Sun), 4:30-6:30pm
$20

Dates: Sunday, Dec 28, 2025

Time: 4:30pm - 6:30pm

Age group: 9-11 yr


Description:

This event is a fast-track introduction for older juniors who are new to the game. We create a supportive, pressure-free environment where participants can learn the "real" game of tennis—from technique to rules—without feeling behind. By the end of the session, they will be ready to play their first points.


What they’ll learn:

  • The Rules: Understanding the lines, scoring system, and court etiquette.
  • The Basics: Proper grips and footwork to get to the ball.
  • Ball Control: Timing the bounce and controlling where the ball goes.
  • Stroke Mechanics: An introduction to the forehand and backhand swings.
  • Rallying: Working with a partner to keep the ball going over the net.
  • Point Play: Applying what they’ve learned in fun, low-pressure mini-matches.


Equipment: We’ve got you covered! Racquets and balls will be provided for all participants. Your child just needs to wear comfortable athletic shoes and bring a water bottle.


Note: This event is exclusively for beginners with little to no prior experience. If your child is already taking lessons (or have taken before), please visit the VTS website to view our junior programs.

WAITLIST
Free

Please join this waitlist if your preferred Try Tennis session is full.


Note: This is a general waitlist for all three time slots (Dec 27 & 28). Joining this list does not guarantee a spot. However, we are actively looking to secure more courts to increase capacity. If we are able to open more spots or if a cancellation occurs in any of the sessions, we will contact individuals on this list immediately.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!