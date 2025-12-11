Holiday Try Tennis (Kids) - Dec 27 & 28, 2025

Dates: Saturday, Dec 27, 2025

Time: 2:30pm - 4:30pm

Age group: 5-6 yr





Description:

This event is the perfect playful introduction to tennis for our youngest players! Designed for absolute beginners, this session focuses on developing basic motor skills and coordination through fun, high-energy games. We provide a safe and encouraging environment where children can fall in love with the sport while making new friends.





What they’ll learn:

The Basics: How to hold a racquet safely and the "ready position."

Coordination: Fun hand-eye drills like throwing, catching, and tracking the ball.

First Hits: Learning to make contact with the ball and hit it over the net.

Movement: Running, jumping, and balancing exercises disguised as games.

Court Fun: Learning simple lines and how to stay safe on the court.





Equipment: We’ve got you covered! Junior-sized racquets and age-appropriate low-compression balls (easier to hit!) will be provided. Your child just needs to wear comfortable athletic shoes and bring a water bottle.





Note: This event is exclusively for beginners with little to no prior experience. If your child is already taking lessons, please visit the VTS website to view our junior programs.