Adopt-a-Dobe Rescue Society

Hosted by

Adopt-a-Dobe Rescue Society

About this event

Holter Rental Program

Deposit
$250

Deposit will be refunded after the Holter package is returned and inspected, less shipping and any applicable cleaning, repair, or late fees.

7-Day Rental (REPORT NOT INCLUDED)
$100

Includes one (1) 5-pack of electrodes. If shipped, rental period begins day Holter is received. Shipping costs are not included in rental fee. Device must be shipped back on or before last day of rental period (proof may be requested), or late fees of $15/day will be incurred. Maximum rental period is 28 days.

Extra Electrodes (5-pack)
$8

Unopened packages of electrodes may be returned for refund at the end of the rental period.

Add a donation for Adopt-a-Dobe Rescue Society

$

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