Holter Rental Program

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About this event
Deposit will be refunded after the Holter package is returned and inspected, less shipping and any applicable cleaning, repair, or late fees.
Includes one (1) 5-pack of electrodes. If shipped, rental period begins day Holter is received. Shipping costs are not included in rental fee. Device must be shipped back on or before last day of rental period (proof may be requested), or late fees of $15/day will be incurred. Maximum rental period is 28 days.
Unopened packages of electrodes may be returned for refund at the end of the rental period.
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