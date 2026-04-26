Holy Cross Catholic School Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Thank you Treasure Island Toys Danforth!
Value: $50
https://treasureislandtoys.ca/
Winning bidders will be contacted after the auction closes and can pay using:
Starting bid
Thank you Perry & Palmacci Hair Company in Leaside!!
Hair salon package includes: 1 liter Shampoo, 1 litre conditioner, 1 haircut, 1 hair treatment.
Hair Salon location: 1656 Bayview Ave.
Value: $250
https://www.pandphaircompany.com/
Winning bidders will be contacted after the auction closes and can pay using:
Starting bid
Thank you Holy Cross Parent!
$25 gift card to any Landing Restaurant.
Winning bidders will be contacted after the auction closes and can pay using:
Starting bid
Generously donated by Holy Cross Parent.
3 tickets for June 25th Jays Game! Toronto Blue Jays vs Texas Rangers. Seats are in section 133 Row 28.
Value: $350
Winning bidders will be contacted after the auction closes and can pay using:
Starting bid
Thank you Art -Kitect Danforth!
This is a voucher worth $400 as credit to put towards any class or classes.
Winning bidders will be contacted after the auction closes and can pay using:
Starting bid
Thank you Zebra Robotics!
This is a voucher worth $210. can be used towards 1 month of robotics or coding courses.
https://zebrarobotics.com/danforth
Winning bidders will be contacted after the auction closes and can pay using:
Starting bid
Generously donated by Holy Cross Parent!
@crownandoakphotography
Mini Portrait Session Auction Package
- 30-minute portrait session
- 2 fully edited digital images of their choice
- Prints available for purchase
- Session to be scheduled within 3 months, local area
- Winning bidders will be contacted after the auction closes and can pay using:
- Please do NOT input your credit card info at checkout. Select the non payment option. If you are the winner you will be notified on your payment options.
- The secure online payment link provided
- Payment at the Fun Fair
- Payments must be received within 2 business days after the auction closes.
Starting bid
Thank you Carrot Common on Danforth!
Winning bidders will be contacted after the auction closes and can pay using:
Starting bid
This gift certificate includes a birthday party package for up to 12 children.
Package worth: $450
Winning bidders will be contacted after the auction closes and can pay using:
Starting bid
Generously donated by Holy Cross Parent.
This is a 1-800 Got Junk? Gift Card valued at $25.
Winning bidders will be contacted after the auction closes and can pay using:
Starting bid
Thank you Danforth Healthy Planet! This is a voucher for 5000 healthy planet account credits. Equivalent to $50 in value.
Winning bidders will be contacted after the auction closes and can pay using:
Starting bid
Thank you Danforth Healthy Planet! This is a voucher for 5000 healthy planet account credits. Equivalent to $50 in value.
Winning bidders will be contacted after the auction closes and can pay using:
Starting bid
Generously Donated by Holy Cross Parent.
Package Includes:
-Rice Polish Face Cleansing Powder (5g)
-Illuminating Daily Facial Sunscreen (29mL)
-Coconut Coffee Body Scrub (28g)
-Warm Vanilla Scented Leave In Conditioner (29mL)
-Hazelnut Scented Body Butter (28g)
-Lavender Eucalyptus Bath Fizzer (40g)
-Mandarin Basil Ultra Moisturizing Hand Balm (14g)
-Vanilla Orchid Scented Body Mist (29mL)
-Rainbow Sherbet Lip Balm (4g)
-Rose Glow Facial Oil (10mL)
-Pomegranate Berry Lip Balm Butter (7g)
11 Pieces
Value: $40
Winning bidders will be contacted after the auction closes and can pay using:
Starting bid
Thank you Home Depot Leaside!
Winning bidders will be contacted after the auction closes and can pay using:
Starting bid
Thank you Home Depot Curity!
Winning bidders will be contacted after the auction closes and can pay using:
Starting bid
Thank you Home Depot Curity!
Winning bidders will be contacted after the auction closes and can pay using:
Starting bid
Thank you Home Depot Gerrard Square!
Winning bidders will be contacted after the auction closes and can pay using:
Starting bid
Generously Donated by Holy Cross Parent!
Date Sat • Aug 22 • 7:00 PM
Venue BMO Field Toronto, ON
CNE Game: Get Free Access to the CNE!
Value: $100
https://www.argonauts.ca/single-game-tickets/
Winning bidders will be contacted after the auction closes and can pay using:
Starting bid
Thank you Danforth Music Hall!
"A pair of tickets to a show in our 2026 season (subject to availability)"
Value: $400
Winning bidders will be contacted after the auction closes and can pay using:
Starting bid
Thank you Libretto Danforth!
https://www.pizzerialibretto.com/
Winning bidders will be contacted after the auction closes and can pay using:
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!