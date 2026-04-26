Hosted by

Holy Cross Catholic School (Toronto)

About this event

Sales closed

Holy Cross Catholic School Silent Auction

Treasure Island Toys - $50 Gift Card item
Treasure Island Toys - $50 Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Thank you Treasure Island Toys Danforth!


Value: $50


https://treasureislandtoys.ca/



Winning bidders will be contacted after the auction closes and can pay using:

  • Please do NOT input your credit card info at checkout. Select the non payment option. If you are the winner you will be notified on your payment options.
  • The secure online payment link provided
  • Payment at the Fun Fair
  • Payments must be received within 2 business days after the auction closes.
Perri & Palmacci Hair Company Package item
Perri & Palmacci Hair Company Package
$30

Starting bid

Thank you Perry & Palmacci Hair Company in Leaside!!


Hair salon package includes: 1 liter Shampoo, 1 litre conditioner, 1 haircut, 1 hair treatment.


Hair Salon location: 1656 Bayview Ave.


Value: $250


https://www.pandphaircompany.com/


Winning bidders will be contacted after the auction closes and can pay using:

  • Please do NOT input your credit card info at checkout. Select the non payment option. If you are the winner you will be notified on your payment options.
  • The secure online payment link provided
  • Payment at the Fun Fair
  • Payments must be received within 2 business days after the auction closes.
The Landing Restaurant Group Gift Card item
The Landing Restaurant Group Gift Card
$5

Starting bid

Thank you Holy Cross Parent!


$25 gift card to any Landing Restaurant.


Winning bidders will be contacted after the auction closes and can pay using:

  • Please do NOT input your credit card info at checkout. Select the non payment option. If you are the winner you will be notified on your payment options.
  • The secure online payment link provided
  • Payment at the Fun Fair
  • Payments must be received within 2 business days after the auction closes.
Blue Jays Game Tickets - 3 tickets - June 25th Game item
Blue Jays Game Tickets - 3 tickets - June 25th Game
$100

Starting bid

Generously donated by Holy Cross Parent.


3 tickets for June 25th Jays Game! Toronto Blue Jays vs Texas Rangers. Seats are in section 133 Row 28.


Value: $350


Winning bidders will be contacted after the auction closes and can pay using:

  • Please do NOT input your credit card info at checkout. Select the non payment option. If you are the winner you will be notified on your payment options.
  • The secure online payment link provided
  • Payment at the Fun Fair
  • Payments must be received within 2 business days after the auction closes.
$400 Credit item
$400 Credit
$80

Starting bid

Thank you Art -Kitect Danforth!


This is a voucher worth $400 as credit to put towards any class or classes.


https://akartschool.com/


Winning bidders will be contacted after the auction closes and can pay using:

  • Please do NOT input your credit card info at checkout. Select the non payment option. If you are the winner you will be notified on your payment options.
  • The secure online payment link provided
  • Payment at the Fun Fair
  • Payments must be received within 2 business days after the auction closes.
1 Month of Robotics or Coding Courses item
1 Month of Robotics or Coding Courses
$30

Starting bid

Thank you Zebra Robotics!


This is a voucher worth $210. can be used towards 1 month of robotics or coding courses.


https://zebrarobotics.com/danforth


Winning bidders will be contacted after the auction closes and can pay using:

  • Please do NOT input your credit card info at checkout. Select the non payment option. If you are the winner you will be notified on your payment options.
  • The secure online payment link provided
  • Payment at the Fun Fair
  • Payments must be received within 2 business days after the auction closes.
Mini Portrait Session Package item
Mini Portrait Session Package
$80

Starting bid

Generously donated by Holy Cross Parent!


@crownandoakphotography


Mini Portrait Session Auction Package

  • 30-minute portrait session
  • 2 fully edited digital images of their choice
  • Prints available for purchase
  • Session to be scheduled within 3 months, local area
  • Winning bidders will be contacted after the auction closes and can pay using:
  • Please do NOT input your credit card info at checkout. Select the non payment option. If you are the winner you will be notified on your payment options.
  • The secure online payment link provided
  • Payment at the Fun Fair
  • Payments must be received within 2 business days after the auction closes.
Carrot Common - $50 Gift Card item
Carrot Common - $50 Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Thank you Carrot Common on Danforth!


https://www.carrotcommon.com/


Winning bidders will be contacted after the auction closes and can pay using:

  • Please do NOT input your credit card info at checkout. Select the non payment option. If you are the winner you will be notified on your payment options.
  • The secure online payment link provided
  • Payment at the Fun Fair
  • Payments must be received within 2 business days after the auction closes.
The Creative Child - Birthday Party Package item
The Creative Child - Birthday Party Package
$80

Starting bid

This gift certificate includes a birthday party package for up to 12 children.


Package worth: $450


www.creativechild.ca.


Winning bidders will be contacted after the auction closes and can pay using:

  • Please do NOT input your credit card info at checkout. Select the non payment option. If you are the winner you will be notified on your payment options.
  • The secure online payment link provided
  • Payment at the Fun Fair
  • Payments must be received within 2 business days after the auction closes.
1-800-Got Junk? Gift Card item
1-800-Got Junk? Gift Card
$5

Starting bid

Generously donated by Holy Cross Parent.


This is a 1-800 Got Junk? Gift Card valued at $25.


Winning bidders will be contacted after the auction closes and can pay using:

  • Please do NOT input your credit card info at checkout. Select the non payment option. If you are the winner you will be notified on your payment options.
  • The secure online payment link provided
  • Payment at the Fun Fair
  • Payments must be received within 2 business days after the auction closes.
$50 Healthy Planet Credit item
$50 Healthy Planet Credit
$10

Starting bid

Thank you Danforth Healthy Planet! This is a voucher for 5000 healthy planet account credits. Equivalent to $50 in value.


Winning bidders will be contacted after the auction closes and can pay using:

  • Please do NOT input your credit card info at checkout. Select the non payment option. If you are the winner you will be notified on your payment options.
  • The secure online payment link provided
  • Payment at the Fun Fair
  • Payments must be received within 2 business days after the auction closes.
$50 Healthy Planet credit item
$50 Healthy Planet credit
$10

Starting bid

Thank you Danforth Healthy Planet! This is a voucher for 5000 healthy planet account credits. Equivalent to $50 in value.


Winning bidders will be contacted after the auction closes and can pay using:

  • Please do NOT input your credit card info at checkout. Select the non payment option. If you are the winner you will be notified on your payment options.
  • The secure online payment link provided
  • Payment at the Fun Fair
  • Payments must be received within 2 business days after the auction closes.
Trader Joe's Cosmetic Gift Set item
Trader Joe's Cosmetic Gift Set item
Trader Joe's Cosmetic Gift Set item
Trader Joe's Cosmetic Gift Set
$5

Starting bid

Generously Donated by Holy Cross Parent.


Package Includes:


-Rice Polish Face Cleansing Powder (5g)

-Illuminating Daily Facial Sunscreen (29mL)

-Coconut Coffee Body Scrub (28g)

-Warm Vanilla Scented Leave In Conditioner (29mL)

-Hazelnut Scented Body Butter (28g)

-Lavender Eucalyptus Bath Fizzer (40g)

-Mandarin Basil Ultra Moisturizing Hand Balm (14g)

-Vanilla Orchid Scented Body Mist (29mL)

-Rainbow Sherbet Lip Balm (4g)

-Rose Glow Facial Oil (10mL)

-Pomegranate Berry Lip Balm Butter (7g)


11 Pieces


Value: $40


Winning bidders will be contacted after the auction closes and can pay using:

  • Please do NOT input your credit card info at checkout. Select the non payment option. If you are the winner you will be notified on your payment options.
  • The secure online payment link provided
  • Payment at the Fun Fair
  • Payments must be received within 2 business days after the auction closes.
Home Depot $50 Gift Card item
Home Depot $50 Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Thank you Home Depot Leaside!


Winning bidders will be contacted after the auction closes and can pay using:

  • Please do NOT input your credit card info at checkout. Select the non payment option. If you are the winner you will be notified on your payment options.
  • The secure online payment link provided
  • Payment at the Fun Fair
  • Payments must be received within 2 business days after the auction closes.
Home Depot $50 Gift Card item
Home Depot $50 Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Thank you Home Depot Curity!


Winning bidders will be contacted after the auction closes and can pay using:

  • Please do NOT input your credit card info at checkout. Select the non payment option. If you are the winner you will be notified on your payment options.
  • The secure online payment link provided
  • Payment at the Fun Fair
  • Payments must be received within 2 business days after the auction closes.
Home Depot $50 Gift Card item
Home Depot $50 Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Thank you Home Depot Curity!


Winning bidders will be contacted after the auction closes and can pay using:

  • Please do NOT input your credit card info at checkout. Select the non payment option. If you are the winner you will be notified on your payment options.
  • The secure online payment link provided
  • Payment at the Fun Fair
  • Payments must be received within 2 business days after the auction closes.
Home Depot - $50 Gift Card item
Home Depot - $50 Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Thank you Home Depot Gerrard Square!


Winning bidders will be contacted after the auction closes and can pay using:

  • Please do NOT input your credit card info at checkout. Select the non payment option. If you are the winner you will be notified on your payment options.
  • The secure online payment link provided
  • Payment at the Fun Fair
  • Payments must be received within 2 business days after the auction closes.
2 Argos Tickets - August 22 Game item
2 Argos Tickets - August 22 Game
$25

Starting bid

Generously Donated by Holy Cross Parent!


Toronto Argonauts vs. Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Date Sat • Aug 22 • 7:00 PM

Venue BMO Field Toronto, ON

CNE Game: Get Free Access to the CNE!


Value: $100


https://www.argonauts.ca/single-game-tickets/


Winning bidders will be contacted after the auction closes and can pay using:

  • Please do NOT input your credit card info at checkout. Select the non payment option. If you are the winner you will be notified on your payment options.
  • The secure online payment link provided
  • Payment at the Fun Fair
  • Payments must be received within 2 business days after the auction closes.
Danforth Music Hall - 2 Tickets item
Danforth Music Hall - 2 Tickets
$25

Starting bid

Thank you Danforth Music Hall!


"A pair of tickets to a show in our 2026 season (subject to availability)"


Value: $400


https://www.thedanforth.com/


Winning bidders will be contacted after the auction closes and can pay using:

  • Please do NOT input your credit card info at checkout. Select the non payment option. If you are the winner you will be notified on your payment options.
  • The secure online payment link provided
  • Payment at the Fun Fair
  • Payments must be received within 2 business days after the auction closes.
Pizzeria Libretto - $50 Gift Card item
Pizzeria Libretto - $50 Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Thank you Libretto Danforth!


https://www.pizzerialibretto.com/


Winning bidders will be contacted after the auction closes and can pay using:

  • Please do NOT input your credit card info at checkout. Select the non payment option. If you are the winner you will be notified on your payment options.
  • The secure online payment link provided
  • Payment at the Fun Fair
  • Payments must be received within 2 business days after the auction closes.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!