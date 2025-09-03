Holy Trinity Jungle Junction After School Clubs 2025-2026

The dates for this term are January 13th 2025 - February 24th. (this program does not run on non-school days.)

🧪🚀 BGC S.T.E.M. Club – Tuesdays

Where Curiosity Powers Discovery!

Ready to spark your curiosity and light up your future? Over 6 exciting weeks, members ages 5–12 will dive into the world of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math through hands-on activities that are as fun as they are educational. From wild science experiments and creative engineering challenges to beginner coding, building, and problem-solving, each week brings something new to explore. Members will test ideas, design solutions, and discover how STEM shapes the world around us—all while having a blast with friends.

Perfect for curious minds who love to build, experiment, and ask “What happens if…?”