Home Ed Book Sale at Life Church, Edmonton -VENDOR 2026

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About this event
4461 50 St NW, Edmonton, AB T6L 7A3, Canada
Secure your vendor spot. All proceeds go to supporting Christ-centered programming for ACA At-Home students. (Read on)
Please Note: Each table vendor space is designed for a 4x6 table. Purchase as many as you need.
Use "Add a donation..." below to ACA At-Home fundraising which supports Christian education with a tax receipt provided by Zeffy. You may change the Zeffy request to 0%.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!