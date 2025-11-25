Homegrown Harvest

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Homegrown Harvest

About this event

Homegrown Harvest NYE 2026 w/ Danny Daze, Matrixxman, Syd Woz & more

917 Rue Sainte-Catherine E

Montréal, QC H2L 2E5, Canada

Pre 00am + bubbly
$34.50

⋆⁺₊⋆ ☀︎ bubbly special ⋆⁺₊⋆ ☀︎

Including a glass of free bubbly! Happy New Year ;)


You are responsible to arrive 15 min before the cut off (midnight) to make sure you get scanned in before midnight.


30$+tx

Pre 00am
$34.50

You are responsible to arrive 15 min before the cut off (midnight) to make sure you get scanned in before midnight.


30$+tx

General Admission
$51.74

All-Night Access
45$ + TX

GA - 4p3
$38.81

4 for the price of 3

All-Night Access

33,75+tx

Last Chance
$63.25

55$+tx

All-Night Access

Last Chance - 4p3
$47.44

4 for the price of 3

All-Night Access

41,25+tx per

Door
$74.75

65$+tx

All-Night Access

After 3am
$35

Valid after 3am only


35$ tax in

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