Homegrown Harvest NYE 2026 w/ Danny Daze, Matrixxman, Syd Woz & more

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About this event
⋆⁺₊⋆ ☀︎ bubbly special ⋆⁺₊⋆ ☀︎
Including a glass of free bubbly! Happy New Year ;)
You are responsible to arrive 15 min before the cut off (midnight) to make sure you get scanned in before midnight.
30$+tx
You are responsible to arrive 15 min before the cut off (midnight) to make sure you get scanned in before midnight.
30$+tx
All-Night Access
45$ + TX
4 for the price of 3
All-Night Access
33,75+tx
55$+tx
All-Night Access
4 for the price of 3
All-Night Access
41,25+tx per
65$+tx
All-Night Access
Valid after 3am only
35$ tax in
$
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