Homegrown Harvest w/ Lakuti & Guthrie

Location TBA

Pre 11pm
CA$20.70
$18+tx // This ticket gives access to the event before 11 PM only. If you are late, you will have to pay the difference of the door price // Ce billet donne accès à l'événement avant 23h seulement. En cas de retard, vous devrez payer la différence du prix à la porte
Pre 00am
CA$25.30
$22+tx // This ticket gives access to the event before 11 PM only. If you are late, you will have to pay the difference of the door price // Ce billet donne accès à l'événement avant 23h seulement. En cas de retard, vous devrez payer la différence du prix à la porte
GA
CA$36.60
32$+tx
Day of show/Door
CA$46
40+tx
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing