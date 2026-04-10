Homegrown Harvest

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Homegrown Harvest

About this event

Homegrown presents Wall of Sound w/ Ben Sims, dileta, Esther côté, Honeydrip & newfriend

3970 Rue Saint-Ambroise

Montréal, QC H4C 3J9, Canada

Pre 11pm
$23

20$+tx

You are responsible to arrive 15 min before the cut off (11pm) to make sure you get scanned in before 11pm. You will be charged the difference with the General Admission ticket if you arrive after.


Pre 00am
$27.60

24$+tx

You are responsible to arrive 15 min before the cut off (00am) to make sure you get scanned in before midnight. You will be charged the difference with the General Admission ticket if you arrive after.

GA
$37.95

33$+tx

4p3 - GA
$28.46

24,75+tx per ticket

4 tickets for the price of 3

Last Chance
$51.75

45+tx

4p3- Last Chance
$38.81

33,75+tx per ticket

4 tickets for the price of 3

Final Price
$57.50

50+tx

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