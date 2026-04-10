Homegrown presents Wall of Sound w/ Ben Sims, dileta, Esther côté, Honeydrip & newfriend

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About this event
20$+tx
You are responsible to arrive 15 min before the cut off (11pm) to make sure you get scanned in before 11pm. You will be charged the difference with the General Admission ticket if you arrive after.
24$+tx
You are responsible to arrive 15 min before the cut off (00am) to make sure you get scanned in before midnight. You will be charged the difference with the General Admission ticket if you arrive after.
33$+tx
24,75+tx per ticket
4 tickets for the price of 3
45+tx
33,75+tx per ticket
4 tickets for the price of 3
50+tx
$
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