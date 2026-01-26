Homespun Vitals Bakehouse - Surreal OG Perogies and Delights!

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About this shop
Surreal Perogies are an original family recipe of more then five decades.
Each perogy made and formed with intense focus and care.
Our perogies are hefty in size, weight and packed to the brims.
Homespun Vitals OG style perogies are made with russet potatoes and extra sharp cheddar cheese. Theses perogies are made with homemade smoked bacon, cheddar cheese and russet potatoes. The bacon is cooked to perfection, crisp and fresh.
All made with true love.
Welcome to our online shop 🛍️
Enjoy our perogies made to perfection. Each gigantic perogy is hand crafted and exploding with Cheddar cheese, smoked fresh bacon and russet potatoes. A true experience in every bite!
Guaranteed to never buy store bought again.
Delivery or shipping available for additional rates.
Happy shopping! 🌟
Homespun Vitals
Irresistible WHIPPED Shortbread Cookies that literally melt in the mouth. Made with the star of the show ‘cultured butter‘. Each step carefully completed with intense detail. Using a strong bakers arm to whip to heavens peak. These Whipped Shortbread Cookies are a must for any party or gathering winning everyone’s hearts!
Order now and be the star of the show!
Delivery Or shipping available with additional rates.
Scrumptious Shortbread Jam Sandwich Cookies!! Made to absolute perfection. Double decker melt in the mouth Shortbread. Combined precisely with ’Homemade’ Strawberry Jam Or Blueberry Jam (your choice); smack dab in the middle.”😋 A Truly Devine experience in every bite!
Enjoy your own full 10 inch Specialty Oreo Cheesecake. This cheesecake seriously melts in the mouth. ‘Warning‘ is extremely addicting and scrumptious.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!