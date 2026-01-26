Homespun Vitals Bakehouse - Surreal OG Perogies and Delights!

Surreal Perogies are an original family recipe of more then five decades.

Each perogy made and formed with intense focus and care.

Our perogies are hefty in size, weight and packed to the brims.

Homespun Vitals OG style perogies are made with russet potatoes and extra sharp cheddar cheese. Theses perogies are made with homemade smoked bacon, cheddar cheese and russet potatoes. The bacon is cooked to perfection, crisp and fresh.

All made with true love.