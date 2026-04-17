Hongkongers Association of Calgary

🪑 經典木摺凳登場！原汁原味、冇安全掣先夠香港味 😆

每人限購 2 張；等更多人可以帶返張香港回憶返屋企！🇭🇰





⚠️ 小提醒：

由於係活動現場使用過，部分木櫈可能會有輕微使用痕跡 / 花痕，但正正就係呢啲「生活感」，先最有香港大排檔味道！🇭🇰✨





認購完成後將會電郵通知閣下取貨時間及地點.





🪑 Classic wooden folding stool is here! Authentic, no safety lock — that’s the real Hong Kong vibe 😆

Limit: 2 stools per person, so more people can bring a piece of Hong Kong nostalgia home 🇭🇰





⚠️ Friendly note:

These stools were used during the event, so some may have slight signs of wear or scratches. But that “lived-in” character is exactly what gives it the true dai pai dong Hong Kong feel 🇭🇰✨





After purchase, you will receive an email notification with pickup time and location details.