Hongkongers Association of Calgary

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About this shop
🪑 經典木摺凳登場！原汁原味、冇安全掣先夠香港味 😆
每人限購 2 張；等更多人可以帶返張香港回憶返屋企！🇭🇰
⚠️ 小提醒：
由於係活動現場使用過，部分木櫈可能會有輕微使用痕跡 / 花痕，但正正就係呢啲「生活感」，先最有香港大排檔味道！🇭🇰✨
認購完成後將會電郵通知閣下取貨時間及地點.
🪑 Classic wooden folding stool is here! Authentic, no safety lock — that’s the real Hong Kong vibe 😆
Limit: 2 stools per person, so more people can bring a piece of Hong Kong nostalgia home 🇭🇰
⚠️ Friendly note:
These stools were used during the event, so some may have slight signs of wear or scratches. But that “lived-in” character is exactly what gives it the true dai pai dong Hong Kong feel 🇭🇰✨
After purchase, you will receive an email notification with pickup time and location details.
《大排檔啤牌》介紹
呢副《大排檔啤牌》唔只係一副普通撲克牌，而係一個充滿香港情懷同地道文化嘅小小收藏品。
我哋以香港大排檔為主題重新設計，每一張牌都加入咗唔同嘅香港元素，例如街頭小食、經典用語、飲酒遊戲同地道文化符號，令你喺玩牌之餘，都可以感受到濃濃嘅香港味道。
每張牌都有中英文加埋廣東話拼音，唔單止可以用嚟玩「鋤大D」，仲可以當成趣味生字卡或者飲酒遊戲工具，朋友聚會一定更加有氣氛！
無論你係香港人，定係鍾意香港文化嘅朋友，都一定會鍾意呢副充滿回憶同創意嘅《大排檔啤牌》。
The Dai Pai Dong Playing Cards are more than just a deck of cards — they are a celebration of Hong Kong’s iconic street culture and nostalgic charm.
Inspired by the lively atmosphere of traditional dai pai dong food stalls, each card has been creatively redesigned with unique Hong Kong-themed elements, including street food classics, local slang, drinking games, and cultural references that bring back memories of old Hong Kong.
Every card includes English, Chinese, and Cantonese romanization, making it not only perfect for playing classic games like Big Two, but also fun as vocabulary cards or party drinking games to bring extra energy and laughter to any gathering.
Whether you’re from Hong Kong or simply love its culture, this deck is a playful and meaningful way to share and relive the spirit of the city.
A lot of people have been asking about our volunteer T-shirts — and now they’re finally available! 🙌
好多朋友一直查詢我哋義工T-shirt，而家正式開放網上訂購啦！🙌
You can order them online anytime through our store.
大家可以隨時上網訂購，非常方便！
Whether you’re part of the team, supporting the movement, or just want to wear something meaningful from the event, this is your chance to grab one. ❤️
無論你係義工團隊一份子、支持我哋活動，或者純粹想收藏一件有意義嘅紀念T-shirt，都非常適合！❤️
Don’t wait!
想要就快啲入手啦！
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