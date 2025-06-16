Riverboat Honky Tonk Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
If you're a business owner or executive leader, don’t miss the chance to bring this level of strategic focus and momentum to your team. Generously donated by Michael Grand: a full-day EOS® Strategic Planning Session, valued at $6,000. This is a game-changer for any organization. The Entrepreneurial Operating System is a proven framework used by thousands of successful companies to align their leadership teams, gain clarity, and accelerate growth. Whether you're looking to scale, improve accountability, or solve long-standing challenges in your business, this full-day session with a Certified EOS Implementer will help your team get clear on your vision, set measurable goals, and walk away with an actionable plan to move your company forward.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
VIP shopping party for 6. Gift includes a full sized charcuterie board , bottles bubbly, personal stylist. Your guests will receive 20% off and the host will receive a $100 gift card.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
auctionV2.input.startingBid
auctionV2.input.startingBid
auctionV2.input.startingBid
auctionV2.input.startingBid
auctionV2.input.startingBid
auctionV2.input.startingBid
auctionV2.input.startingBid
auctionV2.input.startingBid
auctionV2.input.startingBid
auctionV2.input.startingBid
auctionV2.input.startingBid
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Hosted by a member of the Central Social Hall culinary team, this chef's table includes reserved seating for 6 and will feature a selection of signature food, cocktails and desserts.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
auctionV2.input.startingBid
You'll receive a $25 gift card to Kind Ice Cream, $25 gift card to Sherlock Holmes pub ,and two sheets of tickets to Taste of Edmonton ( $140 value)
auctionV2.input.startingBid
auctionV2.input.startingBid
auctionV2.input.startingBid
auctionV2.input.startingBid
auctionV2.input.startingBid
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing