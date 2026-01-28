Hoop For Hope 2026 - Jewnity Sports & Migdal Ohr 3v3 Basketball Tournament

About this event
Receive a tournament shirt and play a minimum of 5 games (Includes food)
Minimum Fundraising Requirement: Each team must raise at least $500 (insane perks for higher milestones) by March 18th to participate. By signing up, I agree that any remaining balance will be charged to the team and split evenly among all members of my team.
Think you’re the best shooter in the gym? Prove it under the clock. We’re looking for 8 sharpshooters to step behind the arc for a high-speed battle of rhythm and range.
The Stakes: Winner takes home 50% of the pot (Up to $900 cash)
ONLY 8 SLOTS AVAILABLE. Sign up early - once the racks are out, the list is closed.
ONE SHOT. ALL THE GLORY.
Think you’ve got the range? When the lights go up at halftime, the floor is yours. We’re looking for 10 snipers to step up to the logo for the Hoop for Hope Half-Court Challenge.
*We aren't leaving until someone is crowned - It's a round-based knockout challenge - winner guaranteed! *
Families are welcome to bring their kids!
Young athletes can sharpen their skills in the Swish Zone, a shooting‑focused training space that uses cutting‑edge technology to deliver instant feedback on accuracy, arc, and mechanics. Swish Zone is limited to players 12 and up.
Your logo goes on the back of the jersey and your sponsorship helps support both causes!
