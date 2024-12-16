Hope & Harmony: A Benefit for Operation Come Home (General Admission)

General admission tickets provide access to an unforgettable evening of live music, art, and community in support of Operation Come Home. Enjoy performances from talented local musicians and artists, delicious appetizers, a silent auction, and an exciting raffle - all while making a difference in the lives of homeless youth in Ottawa.
General Admission after 7:30 p.m only.
MonkeyJunk takes the stage at 9pm.
Cocktail table for 4 guests.
Limited quantity available
Prominent logo placement on all event material
VIP Tickets for 4 with reserved seating
Social Media recognition across all platforms
Acknowledgement in any press or media
Advertisement in event program
VIP Tickets for 2 with reserved seating
Logo placement on all event material
Social media recognition across all platforms
Advertisement in event program
General Admission event tickets for 2
Social media recognition across all platforms
Company mention on all event material
Company mention in event program
