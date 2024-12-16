Hope & Harmony: A Benefit for Operation Come Home (General Admission)

2477 Kaladar Ave

Ottawa, ON K1V 8B9, Canada

General admission
CA$80

General admission tickets provide access to an unforgettable evening of live music, art, and community in support of Operation Come Home. Enjoy performances from talented local musicians and artists, delicious appetizers, a silent auction, and an exciting raffle - all while making a difference in the lives of homeless youth in Ottawa.

Late-Night Ticket
CA$50

General Admission after 7:30 p.m only.

MonkeyJunk takes the stage at 9pm.

Reserved Cocktail Table for 4
CA$500
groupTicketCaption

Cocktail table for 4 guests.

  • Includes 1 drink ticket per guest
  • Early access to the floor
  • Better sightlines to the stage
  • No standing all night

Limited quantity available

Gold Sponsor
CA$2,500
groupTicketCaption

Prominent logo placement on all event material

VIP Tickets for 4 with reserved seating

Social Media recognition across all platforms

Acknowledgement in any press or media

Advertisement in event program

Silver Sponsor
CA$1,000
groupTicketCaption

VIP Tickets for 2 with reserved seating

Logo placement on all event material

Social media recognition across all platforms

Advertisement in event program

Bronze Sponsor
CA$500
groupTicketCaption

General Admission event tickets for 2

Social media recognition across all platforms

Company mention on all event material

Company mention in event program

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing