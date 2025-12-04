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About this event

Hope & Inspiration Travel Experience Silent Auction

Jewel of Mexico - 2 Guests, 7 Nights item
Jewel of Mexico - 2 Guests, 7 Nights item
Jewel of Mexico - 2 Guests, 7 Nights item
Jewel of Mexico - 2 Guests, 7 Nights
$2,750

Starting bid

Luxury comes naturally at the Mayan Palace from Vidanta Resorts, a breathtaking collection of AAA Four Diamond Resorts on Mexico's glittering coasts with a with a retail value of $8,850. Choose from six stunning destinations, including the Mayan Riviera, Acapulco, Puerto Vallarta, Nuevo Nayarit, and Puerto Peñasco, each promising upscale accommodation, lavish amenities, and world-class entertainment.


Indulge in upscale amenities including sprawling pools, world-class dining, waterparks, spas, golf courses, and more.


Enjoy exclusive access to on-site entertainment and dedicated trip planning to help you craft the perfect stay.


Your experience at the Mayan Palace includes 7 nights for 2 guests at your choice of six breathtaking coastal resorts in Mexico.

  • Unwind in an elegant master room in the Mayan Riviera, Acapulco, Puerto Vallarta, Nuevo Nayarit-Vallarta, Puerto Peñasco, or Mazatlán
  • Indulge in upscale resort amenities and world-class on-site entertainment
  • Take advantage of sprawling resort swimming pools, wellness center access, and preferred rates on golf
  • Savor the flavors of the region with elevated on-site dining and bars
  • Enjoy sweeping views from your private terrace or balcony

Terms and Conditions

  • Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and up to 18 months from the purchase date to travel.
  • Subject to availability and travel year-round with the exception of Semana Santa, Christmas, and New Year's weeks.
  • Maximum occupancy of two adults and two children under 12 years old.
  • Please note, a $249 resort fee is payable upon redemption. Hotel taxes are required additionally, payable at check-out.
  • Limit of one certificate per household in a 12-month period. Lead guest must be at least 25 years of age.
  • ﻿﻿This experience is non-transferable. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Experiences may not be transferred or resold.
  • Please see your winner certificate for full terms and conditions.
California Soar & Sip - Retreat for 2 to Napa and Sonoma item
California Soar & Sip - Retreat for 2 to Napa and Sonoma item
California Soar & Sip - Retreat for 2 to Napa and Sonoma item
California Soar & Sip - Retreat for 2 to Napa and Sonoma
$4,500

Starting bid

What You'll Experience

Uncork and unwind in America’s most celebrated wine region on a unique day trip for two celebrating world-class wine and exceptional gastronomy.


Start your day in the skies with an unforgettable hot air balloon ride, complete with complimentary round-trip transportation. Savor panoramic vistas of Sonoma’s world-famous vineyards and valleys before touching down to a Champagne toast.


Continue your sun-kissed Wine Country adventure aboard a luxurious wine train departing from Downtown Napa. Allow sweeping wine-lands and expansive vineyards to glide lazily past your window over the 2 to 3-hour tour. Indulge in a mouth-watering 3-course lunch or dinner as you head towards St. Helena or Rutherford and back. Take a peek behind the curtain with the opportunity to wander the train and kitchen.


Indulge and unwind in California's sun-kissed Wine Country with a dreamy day retreat for 2 to Napa and Sonoma.


  • Soar over Sonoma's vineyards on a hot air balloon tour with Champagne toast
  • Savor the culinary treasures of Wine Country aboard a luxurious Napa wine train with a 3-course lunch or dinner
  • Enhance your visit to Wine Country with overnight accommodations to add on and Premium Guest Services for trip planning

Terms and Conditions

  • Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and up to 24 months from the purchase date to complete their experience. Subject to availability.
  • Blackout dates include July 4th, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year weeks. Please inquire for details.
  • Guests must be 21+ years of age to participate in the wine train tour with lunch or dinner.
  • Please note, only dinner is available when booking the hot air balloon ride and wine train tour in the same day. Please book the hot air balloon ride and wine train tour on different days if you wish to have lunch.
  • Complimentary round-trip transportation has a limited pick-up/drop-off radius. Please inquire for details.
  • Overnight accommodations are not included, but may be added to your California Wine Country single-day experience subject to availability and upgrade fees.
  • Reservations must be submitted a minimum of 30 days from the expected travel date.
Hawaii Island Escape - 2 Guests, 5 Nights item
Hawaii Island Escape - 2 Guests, 5 Nights item
Hawaii Island Escape - 2 Guests, 5 Nights item
Hawaii Island Escape - 2 Guests, 5 Nights
$3,750

Starting bid

Escape to the breathtaking shores of Hawaii with a stay in a beautiful tropical resort on Oahu, Maui, or the Big Island.


Unwind in a comfortable Standard Room with King, Queen, or Double beds and a private bathroom.


Enjoy inviting amenities unique to each resort, from on-site golf and tennis to beach access, pools, dining, and more.


Your Hawaii experience includes 5 nights for 2 adults and 2 children in a welcoming Standard Room at a beautiful resort on Oahu, Maui, or the Big Island.

  • Relax in a comfortable Standard Room with air conditioning and a private bathroom
  • Soak up Hawaii's golden sunshine with sprawling resort pools and inviting lounging areas
  • Savor the flavors of the island with resort dining or local restaurants close by
  • Take advantage of plentiful resort amenities, from spas and fitness centers, to tennis, watersports, and golf
  • Unwind oceanside with access to Hawaii's breathtaking beaches on-site or nearby
  • Benefit from Premium Guest Services for effortless trip planning

Terms and Conditions

  • Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and up to 24 months from the purchase date to travel. Reservations may only be booked 12 months in advance of the arrival date. Lead traveler must be a minimum of 21 years of age.
  • Subject to availability and travel year-round with the exception of President's Week, Spring Break, July 4th, Christmas, and New Year weeks. Additional blackout dates may apply.
  • Please note, images displayed depict a hotel room type at multiple resorts in multiple Hawaiian destinations. Your room may differ from the images shown, and resort amenities vary. Hotels offered will be subject to availability. No specific resort or room type is guaranteed.
  • Maximum occupancy of 2 adults and 2 children under 12.
  • Please note, hotel taxes are included in the rates, while a resort fee, plus tax, is payable locally.
  • Resort amenities vary by destination and may incur additional fees for access.
  • ﻿﻿This experience is non-transferable. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Experiences may not be transferred or resold.
  • Please see your winner certificate for full terms and conditions.
Las Vegas Lights - 2 Guests, 5 Nights item
Las Vegas Lights - 2 Guests, 5 Nights item
Las Vegas Lights - 2 Guests, 5 Nights item
Las Vegas Lights - 2 Guests, 5 Nights
$2,800

Starting bid

Get lucky in Las Vegas with a getaway to your choice of luxury resort minutes from the Las Vegas Strip.


Choose from a selection of top-rated Hilton or Wyndham hotels boasting spacious suites and world-class amenities.


Stay in the heart of the action with a sought-after location near the iconic Planet Hollywood, Caesar’s Palace, and more.


Your Las Vegas experience includes 5 nights for 2 adults and 2 children in a beautiful standard room in a luxurious Las Vegas resort.

  • Make yourself at home in an inviting standard room
  • Hit the jackpot with an array of amenities including resort restaurants and shopping
  • Unwind with resort pools and on-site spas
  • Experience the best of Vegas with the Strip and iconic venues minutes away

Terms and Conditions

  • Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and travel.
  • Subject to availability and travel year round with the exception of major U.S. holidays including July 4th, the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year weeks.
  • Please note, images displayed depict a hotel room type at multiple resorts. Your room may differ from the images shown, and resort amenities vary. Maximum occupancy of 2 adults and 2 children under 12. Lead guest must be at least 25 years of age. Limit of one certificate per household in a 12-month period.
  • Please note that a $299 resort fee is payable upon redemption. Additionally, hotel taxes are required and payable at check-out. Resort amenities vary by destination and may incur additional fees for access.
  • Winners are responsible for a refundable damage deposit due upon redemption.
  • ﻿﻿This experience is non-transferable. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Experiences may not be transferred or resold.
  • Please see your winner certificate for full terms and conditions.
Bajan Breeze - 4 Guests, 5 Nights item
Bajan Breeze - 4 Guests, 5 Nights item
Bajan Breeze - 4 Guests, 5 Nights item
Bajan Breeze - 4 Guests, 5 Nights
$5,700

Starting bid

Soak up the warm Bajan breeze with a five-night stay for four guests in a Sandy Lane townhome on the Platinum Coast.


Discover the warm, tranquil waters of Paynes Bay Beach and Sandy Lane Beach within walking distance.

Indulge in private beach access, a private plunge pool, and exclusive clubhouse and Beach House amenities.


Your Barbados experience includes 5 nights for up to 4 guests in a beautiful West Coast townhome.

  • Unwind on your shaded terrace with sparkling plunge pool
  • Sink into the powder white sands of nearby Paynes Bay and Sandy Lane Beach
  • Enjoy exclusive clubhouse and Beach House amenities, including private beach access, and ocean view pool
  • Discover Holetown's lively attractions just minutes away
  • Benefit from Premium Guest Services for trip planning


Terms and Conditions

  • Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and up to 24 months from the purchase date to travel.
  • Subject to availability and travel between April 15th and December 14th. Please inquire for details.
  • Please see your winner certificate for full terms and conditions.
Napa Valley Vineyards - 4 Guests, 3 Nights item
Napa Valley Vineyards - 4 Guests, 3 Nights item
Napa Valley Vineyards - 4 Guests, 3 Nights item
Napa Valley Vineyards - 4 Guests, 3 Nights
$7,500

Starting bid

Blissful Napa Valley living awaits with a sun-kissed stay for four guests in a stylish country townhome.


Indulge in all things Wine Country with a chauffeured wine tour included.


Discover the region's abundant charms with Downtown, Oxbow Market, and world-class wineries just minutes away.


Your Napa experience includes 3 nights for up to 4 guests in a stylish Napa home minutes from Downtown.

  • Make yourself at home in America's most celebrated wine region
  • Embrace outdoor living with a shaded terrace and BBQ Island
  • Become wine connoisseurs with a chauffeured wine tour included
  • Discover Napa's high-end restaurants and wineries minutes away
  • Benefit from Premium Guest Services for trip planning

Terms and Conditions

  • Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and up to 18 months from the purchase date to travel.
  • Subject to availability and travel year-round with the exception of Memorial Day, Christmas, and New Year weeks. Please inquire for details.
  • Please note, wine tasting fees are not included.
  • Please see your winner certificate for full terms and conditions.

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