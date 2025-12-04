Hope & Inspiration Travel Experience Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Luxury comes naturally at the Mayan Palace from Vidanta Resorts, a breathtaking collection of AAA Four Diamond Resorts on Mexico's glittering coasts with a with a retail value of $8,850. Choose from six stunning destinations, including the Mayan Riviera, Acapulco, Puerto Vallarta, Nuevo Nayarit, and Puerto Peñasco, each promising upscale accommodation, lavish amenities, and world-class entertainment.
Indulge in upscale amenities including sprawling pools, world-class dining, waterparks, spas, golf courses, and more.
Enjoy exclusive access to on-site entertainment and dedicated trip planning to help you craft the perfect stay.
Your experience at the Mayan Palace includes 7 nights for 2 guests at your choice of six breathtaking coastal resorts in Mexico.
Terms and Conditions
Starting bid
Uncork and unwind in America’s most celebrated wine region on a unique day trip for two celebrating world-class wine and exceptional gastronomy.
Start your day in the skies with an unforgettable hot air balloon ride, complete with complimentary round-trip transportation. Savor panoramic vistas of Sonoma’s world-famous vineyards and valleys before touching down to a Champagne toast.
Continue your sun-kissed Wine Country adventure aboard a luxurious wine train departing from Downtown Napa. Allow sweeping wine-lands and expansive vineyards to glide lazily past your window over the 2 to 3-hour tour. Indulge in a mouth-watering 3-course lunch or dinner as you head towards St. Helena or Rutherford and back. Take a peek behind the curtain with the opportunity to wander the train and kitchen.
Indulge and unwind in California's sun-kissed Wine Country with a dreamy day retreat for 2 to Napa and Sonoma.
Terms and Conditions
Starting bid
Escape to the breathtaking shores of Hawaii with a stay in a beautiful tropical resort on Oahu, Maui, or the Big Island.
Unwind in a comfortable Standard Room with King, Queen, or Double beds and a private bathroom.
Enjoy inviting amenities unique to each resort, from on-site golf and tennis to beach access, pools, dining, and more.
Your Hawaii experience includes 5 nights for 2 adults and 2 children in a welcoming Standard Room at a beautiful resort on Oahu, Maui, or the Big Island.
Terms and Conditions
Starting bid
Get lucky in Las Vegas with a getaway to your choice of luxury resort minutes from the Las Vegas Strip.
Choose from a selection of top-rated Hilton or Wyndham hotels boasting spacious suites and world-class amenities.
Stay in the heart of the action with a sought-after location near the iconic Planet Hollywood, Caesar’s Palace, and more.
Your Las Vegas experience includes 5 nights for 2 adults and 2 children in a beautiful standard room in a luxurious Las Vegas resort.
Terms and Conditions
Starting bid
Soak up the warm Bajan breeze with a five-night stay for four guests in a Sandy Lane townhome on the Platinum Coast.
Discover the warm, tranquil waters of Paynes Bay Beach and Sandy Lane Beach within walking distance.
Indulge in private beach access, a private plunge pool, and exclusive clubhouse and Beach House amenities.
Your Barbados experience includes 5 nights for up to 4 guests in a beautiful West Coast townhome.
Terms and Conditions
Starting bid
Blissful Napa Valley living awaits with a sun-kissed stay for four guests in a stylish country townhome.
Indulge in all things Wine Country with a chauffeured wine tour included.
Discover the region's abundant charms with Downtown, Oxbow Market, and world-class wineries just minutes away.
Your Napa experience includes 3 nights for up to 4 guests in a stylish Napa home minutes from Downtown.
Terms and Conditions
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!