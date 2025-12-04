Hope & Inspiration Travel Experience Silent Auction

Luxury comes naturally at the Mayan Palace from Vidanta Resorts, a breathtaking collection of AAA Four Diamond Resorts on Mexico's glittering coasts with a with a retail value of $8,850. Choose from six stunning destinations, including the Mayan Riviera, Acapulco, Puerto Vallarta, Nuevo Nayarit, and Puerto Peñasco, each promising upscale accommodation, lavish amenities, and world-class entertainment.





Indulge in upscale amenities including sprawling pools, world-class dining, waterparks, spas, golf courses, and more.





Enjoy exclusive access to on-site entertainment and dedicated trip planning to help you craft the perfect stay.





Your experience at the Mayan Palace includes 7 nights for 2 guests at your choice of six breathtaking coastal resorts in Mexico.

Unwind in an elegant master room in the Mayan Riviera, Acapulco, Puerto Vallarta, Nuevo Nayarit-Vallarta, Puerto Peñasco, or Mazatlán

Indulge in upscale resort amenities and world-class on-site entertainment

Take advantage of sprawling resort swimming pools, wellness center access, and preferred rates on golf

Savor the flavors of the region with elevated on-site dining and bars

Enjoy sweeping views from your private terrace or balcony

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