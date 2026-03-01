Hope for Zoé

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Starting bid
4 hours of home cleaning services
Valid until January 2028
Valued at: $450
Donated by:The Clean Queens
Starting bid
Urge II Tattoo Gift Card
Valued at: $200
Donated by: Urge II Tattoo
Starting bid
Personalized Photography Session
Valid until March 2027
Valued at: $300
Donated by: Everlasting Rose Photography
Starting bid
Two 18 hole rounds of golf with cart and range use at the Sturgeon Valley Golf & Country Club
Expires Oct 15, 2026
Valued at: $250
Donated by: Sturgeon Valley Golf & Country Club
Starting bid
4 passes for 9 holes of golf with power cart at Triple Creek Golf Course.
Valued at: $170
Donated by: Triple Creek Golf Course
Starting bid
Party for 10, 2 lanes, 2 hours of bowling at Gateway Entertainment in Edmonton.
Valued at: $320.
Valid until April 30, 2027
Donated by: Gateway Entertainment
Starting bid
8 Tickets to a performance at Rick Bronson's "The Comic Strip".
Expires April 10, 2027
Valued at: $280
Donated by: The Comic Strip
Starting bid
4-one day tickets for Calaway Park
Expires on October 12, 2026
Valued at: $235
Donated by Calaway Park
Starting bid
Certificate for a brewery tour and tasting for up to 10 people in Edmonton
Valued at: $150
Donated by: Blind Enthusiasm Brewing Company
Starting bid
Brewery Tour and tasting for up to 20 people in Leduc
Valued at: $200
Donated by: Rig Hand Craft Distillery
Starting bid
2 tickets for a Pub N' Paint Event and a ceramic owl piggy bank
Valued at: $100
Donated by: Pub N' Paint and Color Cafe
Starting bid
2 tickets to the home game on June 20, 2026 against Montreal.
Valued at: $50
Donated by The Edmonton Elks
Starting bid
2 movie passes and 2 medium popcorn vouchers to Landmark Cinemas with 2 large 2 topping pizza vouchers from Dominos
Valued at: $75
Donated by: Landmark Cinemas and Dominos Pizza Leduc
Starting bid
4 mini golf passes for BlackStone Mini Golf in Pigeon Lake, pop, candies, stickers, and teddy bear.
Valued at: $70
Donated by: Black Stone Mini Golf
Starting bid
5 Monster Mini Golf Passes and 3 large 2 topping pizza vouchers from Dominos
Estimated Value: $120
Donated by: Monster Mini Golf and Domino's Pizza Leduc
Starting bid
5 Monster Mini Golf Passes and 3 large 2 topping pizza vouchers from Dominos
Estimated Value: $120
Donated by: Monster Mini Golf and Domino's Pizza Leduc
Starting bid
4 Vouchers for Laser City in Edmonton.
Expires December 15, 2026
Valued at: $44
Starting bid
$25 Wok Box Beaumont Gift Card and 4 Passes for "Never Escape" escape room
Valued at: $160
Donated by Wok Box Beaumont and Never Escape Beaumont
Starting bid
4 tickets for Leduc Cinemas (Monday and Wednesday only) and 2 large 2 topping pizzas from Dominos
Estimated Value: $65
Donated by: Leduc Cinemas and Domino's Pizza Leduc
Starting bid
A 2 week unlimited Intro Pass to Yoga Life Studios in Edmonton.
Valued at: $60
Donated by: Yoga Life Studios
Starting bid
Tumbler and 21 day unlimited pass to Element Yoga in Beaumont
Valued at: $120
Donated by: Element Yoga
Starting bid
2 months of Kickboxing classes at 9 Round in Leduc
Valued at: $200
Donated by: 9 Round
Starting bid
Slow Feeder with attachment, Lamb bite treats, Chuck it Frisbee, Paw print frame, and stuffie dog toy
Valued at: $130
Slow Feeder and attachment donated by: Bone and Biscuit Leduc
Starting bid
1 inch curling iron, DIY cluster lash kit, and "Design Me" hair products
Valued at: $150
Donated by: Evolution Spa
Starting bid
Anti Frizz Shampoo and Conditioner, hand cream, dry shampoo, 2 bath bombs, and a hair clip
Valued at: $110
Donated by: Beauty Unleashed Hair Studio
Starting bid
Body oil, microbiome serum, essential oils, bath "tea", soaps, scrunchie, and salt therapy session
Valued at: $110
Donated by: SALT Day Spa
Starting bid
Beef Jerky, Meat Thermometer, hat, and variety sauces and seasonings
Valued at: $140
Donated by: Ribeye Butcher
Starting bid
Throw blanket, sleep mask, candle, hand cream, eye patches x3, puzzle, free entry to group Sacred Rest Sessions.
Valued at: $140
Donated by: Clover Yoga
Starting bid
Kids Toys, Board Game, 3 Leduc Cinemas passes (Monday and Wednesday only)
Valued at: $70
Donated by: Mr. Mikes Whitecourt and Leduc Cinemas
Starting bid
Snacks, chocolate, candies, stuffed animal, and 3 Leduc Cinema Passes (Monday and Wednesday only)
Valued at: $230
Donated by: Freson Bros and Leduc Cinemas
Starting bid
Items: Ingrown hair oil and scrub, $50 gift card for Ascension Beauty
Valued at: $110
Donated by: Ascension Beauty
Starting bid
Gift Voucher for 2 Shiatsu treatments with Elevate your Soul in Edmonton
Expires Sept 30, 2026
Valued at: $240
Donated by: Elevate Your Soul
Starting bid
$50 Gift card for Mr. Barber in Leduc
Valued at: $50
Expires June 30, 2026
Donated by Mr. Barber Leduc
Starting bid
Gift Card for a spa pedicure at HQ Salon in Sherwood Park.
Valued at: $91.25
Donated by: HQ Salon & Spa
Starting bid
$50 Gift Card for Permanent Jewellery in Whitecourt
Valued at: $50
Donated by: Delicate Weld
Starting bid
Items: $50 Gift Card for Mr. Mikes and $100 Gift Card for Original Joes
Valued at: $150
Donated by: Mr Mikes and OJ'S Whitecourt
Starting bid
2 $100 gift cards for No Frills/Superstore
Valued at: $200
Donated by: No Frills Beaumont and Myanm's Noodles
Starting bid
$30 Leduc Brewing vouchers and 5 large 2 topping pizzas from Domino's
Valued at: $90
Donated by: Leduc Brewing and Domino's Pizza Leduc
Starting bid
$50 Gift Card for Leduc Produce Market
Valued at: $50
Donated by: Leduc Produce Market
Starting bid
$50 Toast Gift Card
Valued at $50
Donated by: Toast St.Albert
Starting bid
$50 Toast Gift Card
Valued at $50
Donated by: Toast St.Albert
Starting bid
$50 Gift Card for Chop Steakhouse & Bar
Valued at: $50
Donated by Chop Steakhouse & Bar Sherwood Park
Starting bid
$50 Sorrentino Gift Card.
Can be used at Sorrentinos or Buco Pizzeria.
Valued at: $50
Donated by: Sorrentions
Starting bid
$50 Gift Card for Boston Pizza Leduc and 5 large 2 topping pizza certificates from Dominos.
Valued at: $110
Donated by: Boston Pizza Leduc and Domino's Pizza Leduc
Starting bid
$100 Gift Card for Big Bite Charcuterie
Valued at: $100
Donated by: Big Bite
Starting bid
$50 Gift Card for Patricia Street Deli in Edmonton
Valued at: $50
Donated by: Patricia Street Deli
Starting bid
$50 Gift Card for Oishii Sushi in Beaumont
Valued at: $50
Donated by: Oishii Sushi
Starting bid
$50 Gift Card for Oishii Sushi in Beaumont
Valued at: $50
Donated by: Oishii Sushi
Starting bid
$50 Gift Card for Audrey's Kitchen
Valued at: $50
Donated by: Audrey's Kitchen & Wyatt's Lounge
Starting bid
$25 Gift Card for Kirsten Mercier Bakes
Valued at: $25
Donated By: Kirsten Mercier Bakes
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