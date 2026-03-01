Hosted by

Aqueduct Foundation: Canadian Cystinosis Research Foundation

About this event

Sales closed

Hope for Zoé

Cleaning Services item
Cleaning Services
$150

Starting bid

4 hours of home cleaning services


Valid until January 2028


Valued at: $450


Donated by:The Clean Queens


Tattoo item
Tattoo
$75

Starting bid

Urge II Tattoo Gift Card


Valued at: $200


Donated by: Urge II Tattoo

Photo Shoot item
Photo Shoot
$100

Starting bid

Personalized Photography Session


Valid until March 2027


Valued at: $300


Donated by: Everlasting Rose Photography

Sturgeon Valley Golf item
Sturgeon Valley Golf
$100

Starting bid

Two 18 hole rounds of golf with cart and range use at the Sturgeon Valley Golf & Country Club


Expires Oct 15, 2026


Valued at: $250


Donated by: Sturgeon Valley Golf & Country Club

Golf Passes item
Golf Passes
$75

Starting bid

4 passes for 9 holes of golf with power cart at Triple Creek Golf Course.


Valued at: $170


Donated by: Triple Creek Golf Course

Bowling Party item
Bowling Party
$100

Starting bid

Party for 10, 2 lanes, 2 hours of bowling at Gateway Entertainment in Edmonton.


Valued at: $320.


Valid until April 30, 2027


Donated by: Gateway Entertainment

Comic Strip item
Comic Strip
$100

Starting bid

8 Tickets to a performance at Rick Bronson's "The Comic Strip".


Expires April 10, 2027


Valued at: $280


Donated by: The Comic Strip

Calaway Park Passes item
Calaway Park Passes
$75

Starting bid

4-one day tickets for Calaway Park


Expires on October 12, 2026


Valued at: $235


Donated by Calaway Park

Brewery Tour and Tasting item
Brewery Tour and Tasting
$50

Starting bid

Certificate for a brewery tour and tasting for up to 10 people in Edmonton


Valued at: $150


Donated by: Blind Enthusiasm Brewing Company

Craft Distillery Tour and Tasting item
Craft Distillery Tour and Tasting
$50

Starting bid

Brewery Tour and tasting for up to 20 people in Leduc


Valued at: $200


Donated by: Rig Hand Craft Distillery

Paint Night item
Paint Night
$40

Starting bid

2 tickets for a Pub N' Paint Event and a ceramic owl piggy bank


Valued at: $100


Donated by: Pub N' Paint and Color Cafe

Elks Football item
Elks Football
$20

Starting bid

2 tickets to the home game on June 20, 2026 against Montreal. 


Valued at: $50


Donated by The Edmonton Elks

Dinner and a Movie item
Dinner and a Movie
$25

Starting bid

2 movie passes and 2 medium popcorn vouchers to Landmark Cinemas with 2 large 2 topping pizza vouchers from Dominos


Valued at: $75


Donated by: Landmark Cinemas and Dominos Pizza Leduc

Black Stone Mini Golf Gift Basket item
Black Stone Mini Golf Gift Basket
$20

Starting bid

4 mini golf passes for BlackStone Mini Golf in Pigeon Lake, pop, candies, stickers, and teddy bear.


Valued at: $70


Donated by: Black Stone Mini Golf

Edmonton Family Night #1 item
Edmonton Family Night #1
$40

Starting bid

5 Monster Mini Golf Passes and 3 large 2 topping pizza vouchers from Dominos


Estimated Value: $120


Donated by: Monster Mini Golf and Domino's Pizza Leduc

Edmonton Family Night #2 item
Edmonton Family Night #2
$40

Starting bid

5 Monster Mini Golf Passes and 3 large 2 topping pizza vouchers from Dominos


Estimated Value: $120


Donated by: Monster Mini Golf and Domino's Pizza Leduc

Laser Tag item
Laser Tag
$10

Starting bid

4 Vouchers for Laser City in Edmonton.


Expires December 15, 2026


Valued at: $44

Family Night (Beaumont) item
Family Night (Beaumont)
$50

Starting bid

$25 Wok Box Beaumont Gift Card and 4 Passes for "Never Escape" escape room


Valued at: $160


Donated by Wok Box Beaumont and Never Escape Beaumont

Family Night (Leduc) item
Family Night (Leduc)
$20

Starting bid

4 tickets for Leduc Cinemas (Monday and Wednesday only) and 2 large 2 topping pizzas from Dominos


Estimated Value: $65


Donated by: Leduc Cinemas and Domino's Pizza Leduc

Yoga item
Yoga
$15

Starting bid

A 2 week unlimited Intro Pass to Yoga Life Studios in Edmonton.


Valued at: $60


Donated by: Yoga Life Studios

Element Yoga item
Element Yoga
$40

Starting bid

Tumbler and 21 day unlimited pass to Element Yoga in Beaumont


Valued at: $120


Donated by: Element Yoga

9 Round Kickboxing item
9 Round Kickboxing
$75

Starting bid

2 months of Kickboxing classes at 9 Round in Leduc


Valued at: $200


Donated by: 9 Round

Dog Basket item
Dog Basket
$40

Starting bid

Slow Feeder with attachment, Lamb bite treats, Chuck it Frisbee, Paw print frame, and stuffie dog toy


Valued at: $130


Slow Feeder and attachment donated by: Bone and Biscuit Leduc

Hair Basket #1 item
Hair Basket #1
$50

Starting bid

1 inch curling iron, DIY cluster lash kit, and "Design Me" hair products


Valued at: $150


Donated by: Evolution Spa

Hair Basket #2 item
Hair Basket #2
$40

Starting bid

Anti Frizz Shampoo and Conditioner, hand cream, dry shampoo, 2 bath bombs, and a hair clip


Valued at: $110


Donated by: Beauty Unleashed Hair Studio

Spa Box item
Spa Box
$40

Starting bid

Body oil, microbiome serum, essential oils, bath "tea", soaps, scrunchie, and salt therapy session


Valued at: $110


Donated by: SALT Day Spa

Ribeye Butcher item
Ribeye Butcher
$40

Starting bid

Beef Jerky, Meat Thermometer, hat, and variety sauces and seasonings


Valued at: $140


Donated by: Ribeye Butcher

Wellness Basket item
Wellness Basket item
Wellness Basket
$40

Starting bid

Throw blanket, sleep mask, candle, hand cream, eye patches x3, puzzle, free entry to group Sacred Rest Sessions.


Valued at: $140


Donated by: Clover Yoga

Kids Easter Basket item
Kids Easter Basket item
Kids Easter Basket item
Kids Easter Basket
$30

Starting bid

Kids Toys, Board Game, 3 Leduc Cinemas passes (Monday and Wednesday only)


Valued at: $70


Donated by: Mr. Mikes Whitecourt and Leduc Cinemas

Gift Basket item
Gift Basket item
Gift Basket
$40

Starting bid

Snacks, chocolate, candies, stuffed animal, and 3 Leduc Cinema Passes (Monday and Wednesday only)


Valued at: $230


Donated by: Freson Bros and Leduc Cinemas

Ascension Beauty item
Ascension Beauty
$30

Starting bid

Items: Ingrown hair oil and scrub, $50 gift card for Ascension Beauty


Valued at: $110


Donated by: Ascension Beauty

Shiatsu Massage item
Shiatsu Massage
$50

Starting bid

Gift Voucher for 2 Shiatsu treatments with Elevate your Soul in Edmonton


Expires Sept 30, 2026


Valued at: $240


Donated by: Elevate Your Soul

Mr.Barber item
Mr.Barber
$15

Starting bid

$50 Gift card for Mr. Barber in Leduc


Valued at: $50


Expires June 30, 2026


Donated by Mr. Barber Leduc

HQ Salon Spa item
HQ Salon Spa
$25

Starting bid

Gift Card for a spa pedicure at HQ Salon in Sherwood Park.


Valued at: $91.25


Donated by: HQ Salon & Spa

Permanent Jewellery item
Permanent Jewellery
$20

Starting bid

$50 Gift Card for Permanent Jewellery in Whitecourt


Valued at: $50


Donated by: Delicate Weld

Gift Cards item
Gift Cards
$50

Starting bid

Items: $50 Gift Card for Mr. Mikes and $100 Gift Card for Original Joes


Valued at: $150


Donated by: Mr Mikes and OJ'S Whitecourt

No Frills item
No Frills
$60

Starting bid

2 $100 gift cards for No Frills/Superstore


Valued at: $200


Donated by: No Frills Beaumont and Myanm's Noodles

Beer and Pizza item
Beer and Pizza
$25

Starting bid

$30 Leduc Brewing vouchers and 5 large 2 topping pizzas from Domino's


Valued at: $90


Donated by: Leduc Brewing and Domino's Pizza Leduc

Leduc Produce Market item
Leduc Produce Market
$20

Starting bid

$50 Gift Card for Leduc Produce Market


Valued at: $50


Donated by: Leduc Produce Market

Toast #1 item
Toast #1
$20

Starting bid

$50 Toast Gift Card


Valued at $50


Donated by: Toast St.Albert

Toast #2 item
Toast #2
$20

Starting bid

$50 Toast Gift Card


Valued at $50


Donated by: Toast St.Albert

Chop Steakhouse & Bar item
Chop Steakhouse & Bar
$20

Starting bid

$50 Gift Card for Chop Steakhouse & Bar


Valued at: $50


Donated by Chop Steakhouse & Bar Sherwood Park

Sorrentino’s item
Sorrentino’s
$20

Starting bid

$50 Sorrentino Gift Card.


Can be used at Sorrentinos or Buco Pizzeria.


Valued at: $50


Donated by: Sorrentions

Pizza Night item
Pizza Night
$30

Starting bid

$50 Gift Card for Boston Pizza Leduc and 5 large 2 topping pizza certificates from Dominos.


Valued at: $110


Donated by: Boston Pizza Leduc and Domino's Pizza Leduc

Big Bite item
Big Bite
$30

Starting bid

$100 Gift Card for Big Bite Charcuterie


Valued at: $100


Donated by: Big Bite

https://www.facebook.com/BigBiteBoards/

Patricia Street Deli item
Patricia Street Deli
$20

Starting bid

$50 Gift Card for Patricia Street Deli in Edmonton


Valued at: $50


Donated by: Patricia Street Deli

Oishii Sushi #1 item
Oishii Sushi #1
$20

Starting bid

$50 Gift Card for Oishii Sushi in Beaumont


Valued at: $50


Donated by: Oishii Sushi

Oishii Sushi #2 item
Oishii Sushi #2
$20

Starting bid

$50 Gift Card for Oishii Sushi in Beaumont


Valued at: $50


Donated by: Oishii Sushi

Audrey's Kitchen item
Audrey's Kitchen
$20

Starting bid

$50 Gift Card for Audrey's Kitchen


Valued at: $50


Donated by: Audrey's Kitchen & Wyatt's Lounge

Kirsten Mercier Bakes item
Kirsten Mercier Bakes
$10

Starting bid

$25 Gift Card for Kirsten Mercier Bakes


Valued at: $25


Donated By: Kirsten Mercier Bakes

https://www.facebook.com/share/1D4c31sWfR/?mibextid=wwXIfr

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