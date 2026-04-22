Hope In Your Hearts Inc.'s Canada Day Raffle 2026

Enter for a chance to win one of our exciting prizes:

🥇 Grand Prize – Gold

A premium gold piece with lasting value, symbolizing security and prosperity.

🥈 Electric Bicycle

A modern, eco-friendly e-bike perfect for commuting or leisure, offering convenience and comfort.

🥉 Kitchen Cookware Set

A high-quality set of pots and pans, designed for everyday cooking and long-lasting performance.

🎟️ Every ticket is a chance to win—and a way to support a meaningful cause.



