Haven on the Queensway

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Haven on the Queensway

About this event

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HOPE on the Court - Charity Pickleball Tournament - Player Registration

6750 Mississauga Rd

Mississauga, ON L5N 2L3, Canada

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$

DUPR <3 - April 24, 2026
$50

DUPR <3

For players who are newer to the game or play casually. You’re learning the fundamentals, building consistency, and here for a great time on the court.

DUPR 3.0 – 3.5 - April 25, 2026
$50

DUPR 3.0 – 3.5
For players with solid rally skills and game awareness. You’re comfortable at the net, experimenting with dinks and drops, and ready for friendly competition.

DUPR >3.5 - April 26, 2026
$50

DUPR >3.5

For experienced players with strong shot control, strategy, and competitive play. You know the game, play with intention, and bring the heat (politely, of course).

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!