HOPE on the Court - Charity Pickleball Tournament - Player Registration

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About this event
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DUPR <3
For players who are newer to the game or play casually. You’re learning the fundamentals, building consistency, and here for a great time on the court.
DUPR 3.0 – 3.5
For players with solid rally skills and game awareness. You’re comfortable at the net, experimenting with dinks and drops, and ready for friendly competition.
DUPR >3.5
For experienced players with strong shot control, strategy, and competitive play. You know the game, play with intention, and bring the heat (politely, of course).
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