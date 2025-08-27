HOPE RISING Benefit Concert

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About this event
Vancouver, BC V6J 1T4, Canada
Can't attend? Pay a ticket forward so that a women from a recovery home can attend the concert in your place instead!
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💲 DONATION AMOUNT DEFAULTED TO $0. If you prefer to donate online rather than at the door, you will need to enter a custom donation amount below at - “Add a donation for Sancta Maria House Association” BEFORE adding (+) number of tickets. Or feel free to donate at the door.
Please ensure you add the correct quantity of tickets you'd like to reserve here. All tickets will be reserved under your details for check-in at the door.
How your generous donations will impact women seeking hope & healing at Sancta Maria House:
We appreciate every generosity no matter what you can afford!
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