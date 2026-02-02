Hopeful Tails Dog Rescue's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable night at the ballpark with 2 tickets to see the Toronto Blue Jays take on the Seattle Mariners on Friday, August 28 at the iconic Rogers Centre.
These excellent seats are located in Section 228, Row 4, Seats 9–10, offering fantastic views of all the action.
Donated by Dave and Amy. Value: $400
Starting bid
Crafty Elk is an Ontario company priding itself on offering organic, gluten-free cocktails infused with ginger, turmeric, goji berries and prickly pear. Crafty Elk is certified organic, is Celiac-friendly and uses no refined sugars in their drinks!
This package includes 2 Crafty Elk glasses, 4 coasters and 4 delicious cocktails….please enjoy responsibly.
Donated by Crafty Elk. Value: $40
Starting bid
In Good Hands Pet Loss is Toronto’s first holistic pet funeral home, offering compassionate end-of-life and aftercare support for beloved pets and their families. Services include palliative support, cremation, memorialization, and bereavement care, all tailored with dignity and compassion.
Owner and Operator Amy is a certified end-of-life doula and animal care provider whose work is rooted in a deep love and respect for animals. Every pet entrusted to In Good Hands is cared for as if they were their own.
Donated by In Good Hands Pet Loss. Value: $450
Starting bid
A little local pub with a great atmosphere. We have lots of big screens, a pool table & dart boards to keep you entertained. Weekly Live Trivia & Karaoke on Thursday nights and Live Music most weekends. Daily food specials ... come check us out and just maybe, we'll become your local!
Always good friends, food & fun at the Well!
Located at 1423 Kingston Road, Scarborough
Donated by: Stone Well Pub. Value: $50
Starting bid
Two bottles of Kittling Ridge wine (Merlot & White Zinfandel), a wine carafe, orange-infused olive oil, 5-colour pasta, a Sand and Fog Peach Bellini candle, lemon hand soap, a dog throw blanket, and dog tea towels — plus gift cards to The Keg ($100), Ultimate Dining ($50), Starbucks ($20), Shoppers ($25), and Tim Hortons ($15).
Donated by Bree. Value: $346
Starting bid
2 Standard Admission tickets to Ed Sheeran: Loop Tour. Thursday August 20, 2026 at 5:30 PM. Rogers Centre, Toronto, ON. Section 534, Row 11, Seats 17 & 18.
Donated by Lindsay Kathryn. Value: $372
Starting bid
Officially licensed and framed Tragically Hip 'Man Machine Poem' Final Show piece from their legendary Kingston, ON performance at Rogers K-Rock Centre, August 20, 2016. Includes the original setlist and a concert photo. Certificate of Authenticity from Frameworth Music. A must-have for any Hip fan!
Donated by Anita/Maria. Value: $300
Starting bid
Maison Margiela REPLICA Bubble Bath Eau de Toilette (Soap Bubble, Rose, White Musk, Coconut Milk).
Donated by Cristina Morton. Value: $195
Starting bid
Certificate for 1 hour of private playtime (up to 3 dogs) at Amaranth Acres Rural Family Farm (AARFF) Private Dog Park in Amaranth, ON. Includes access to agility course, splash zone, scent finding, and ball pit, plus $15 store credit toward Barkin' Bargains dog thrift store.
Located in Amaranth, ON (between Orangeville & Shelburne). www.visitaarff.com
Donated by Amaranth Acres Rural Family Farm. Value: $60
Starting bid
Certificate for 1 hour of private playtime (up to 3 dogs) at Amaranth Acres Rural Family Farm (AARFF) Private Dog Park in Amaranth, ON. Includes access to agility course, splash zone, scent finding, and ball pit, plus $15 store credit toward Barkin' Bargains dog thrift store.
Located in Amaranth, ON (between Orangeville & Shelburne). www.visitaarff.com
Donated by Amaranth Acres Rural Family Farm. Value: $60
Starting bid
Bid on an unforgettable night of live music with your choice of two premium concert experiences at RBC Amphitheatre in Toronto.
The winning bidder will choose one pair of tickets to either:
Deep Purple with very special guests Kansas and Jefferson Starship
Tuesday, August 18, 2026
Section 202, Row A, Seats 14–15, dead centre
or
The Black Crowes and Whiskey Myers
Tuesday, July 21, 2026
Section 202, Row A, Seats 14–15, dead centre
Both concert options include VIP parking, VIP boat access to the venue, and a reservation on the members-only patio before and after the show. Food and beverages on the patio are not included and are the responsibility of the ticket holder.
The highest bidder gets first choice of which concert they attend.
Donated by Chantal DesLoges
Value: $372, $185 per ticket
Starting bid
Reserved field-side table for 8 at Polo For Heart, Sunday July 12, 12–4 PM, Toronto Polo Club. Includes general admission for 8 guests, free parking. Bring a picnic or purchase lunch at the Mallet Lounge. In support of Southlake Health Regional Cardiac Care Program.
Donated by Tara Sifton. Value: $500
Starting bid
Stunning handmade patchwork quilt measuring 48" × 55.5", crafted by Alice Geersten. Beautiful diagonal strip pattern featuring hundreds of colourful fabric squares — a true labour of love.
Donated by Alice Geersten. Value: $400
Starting bid
Three premium spirits: 1 litre of Jameson Irish Whiskey, 750 ml Disaronno Amaretto Originale, and 750 ml Greek Ouzo (Pallirina Mastiha).
Donated by Anita/Maria. Value: $100
Starting bid
1 Breath Photography Lifestyle Photo Experience gift certificate: 20 digital images within 30–40 minutes of London, ON.
Donated by Naveesha Maharaj. Value: $200
Starting bid
Original mixed media on canvas, 12" × 40", by Canadian artist Marilyn Pike; bold monochromatic palette with expressive layered florals and striking gestural detail.
Donated by Marilyn Pike. Value: $450
Starting bid
HQV Toaster and Hamilton Beach 6-Speed Hand Mixer with multiple attachments. Both new in box.
Donated by Terri. Value: $70
Starting bid
Beautiful black and white ceramic dog bowl featuring bone design, plus a large geometric-print dog bed.
Donated by Maria/Terri. Value: $50
Starting bid
Continuous flow pink ceramic water/feeding bowl, plus treats and a toy.
Donated by Terri. Value: $50
Starting bid
Rubie's TMNT Leonardo dog Halloween costume — fits dogs up to approximately 20 lbs. New with tags.
Donated by Terri. Value: $20
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