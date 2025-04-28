Hot Rockin Bingo

You will receive Bingo cards as well as a Beef or Tofu burger and fries. Doors open at Noon and games start at 1 PM. All prizes are donated Gift cards or baskets. We will also have a raffle draw. Please bring extra cash for tickets!

You will receive Bingo cards as well as a Beef or Tofu burger and fries. Doors open at Noon and games start at 1 PM. All prizes are donated Gift cards or baskets. We will also have a raffle draw. Please bring extra cash for tickets!

More details...