Hot Rockin Bingo

You will receive Bingo cards as well as a Beef or Tofu burger and fries. Doors open at Noon and games start at 1 PM. All prizes are donated Gift cards or baskets. We will also have a raffle draw. Please bring extra cash for tickets!
You will receive Bingo cards as well as a Beef or Tofu burger and fries. Doors open at Noon and games start at 1 PM. All prizes are donated Gift cards or baskets. We will also have a raffle draw. Please bring extra cash for tickets!
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