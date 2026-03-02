How to Write an Op-ed Workshop for IBPOC

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About this event
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All proceeds goes to speaker honouraria, refreshments, and operational costs of 客家 HAKKA HOUSE, an independent, self-funded, volunteer-run community space. No one will be turned away for lack of funds. If you prefer to donate in cash or eTransfer, please email us at [email protected] for arrangements.
All proceeds goes to speaker honouraria, refreshments, and operational costs of 客家 HAKKA HOUSE, an independent, self-funded, volunteer-run community space. No one will be turned away for lack of funds. If you prefer to donate in cash or eTransfer, please email us at [email protected] for arrangements.
All proceeds goes to speaker honouraria, refreshments, and operational costs of 客家 HAKKA HOUSE, an independent, self-funded, volunteer-run community space. No one will be turned away for lack of funds. If you prefer to donate in cash or eTransfer, please email us at [email protected] for arrangements.
All proceeds goes to speaker honouraria, refreshments, and operational costs of 客家 HAKKA HOUSE, an independent, self-funded, volunteer-run community space. No one will be turned away for lack of funds. If you prefer to donate in cash or eTransfer, please email us at [email protected] for arrangements.
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