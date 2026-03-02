客家 HAKKA HOUSE
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客家 HAKKA HOUSE

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客家 HAKKA HOUSE

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How to Write an Op-ed Workshop for IBPOC

180 Keefer St #103a

Vancouver, BC V6A 1X4, Canada

Add a donation for 客家 HAKKA HOUSE

$

Sliding Scale - $15
$15

All proceeds goes to speaker honouraria, refreshments, and operational costs of 客家 HAKKA HOUSE, an independent, self-funded, volunteer-run community space. No one will be turned away for lack of funds. If you prefer to donate in cash or eTransfer, please email us at [email protected] for arrangements.

Sliding Scale - $20
$20

All proceeds goes to speaker honouraria, refreshments, and operational costs of 客家 HAKKA HOUSE, an independent, self-funded, volunteer-run community space. No one will be turned away for lack of funds. If you prefer to donate in cash or eTransfer, please email us at [email protected] for arrangements.

Sliding Scale - $25 (Recommended)
$25

All proceeds goes to speaker honouraria, refreshments, and operational costs of 客家 HAKKA HOUSE, an independent, self-funded, volunteer-run community space. No one will be turned away for lack of funds. If you prefer to donate in cash or eTransfer, please email us at [email protected] for arrangements.

Sliding Scale - $30
$30

All proceeds goes to speaker honouraria, refreshments, and operational costs of 客家 HAKKA HOUSE, an independent, self-funded, volunteer-run community space. No one will be turned away for lack of funds. If you prefer to donate in cash or eTransfer, please email us at [email protected] for arrangements.

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