HSFK Open Farm Online Silent Auction - Bid, Win and Support a Great Cause!

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Starting bid
The Ultimate Niagara Falls Getaway! Value: $1,700
Escape to Niagara Falls for an unforgettable luxury experience! Enjoy a two-night stay at the beautiful Hilton Niagara Falls/Fallsview Hotel & Suites, including breakfast for two adults, plus a $200 Hilton dining gift card to make your stay even more special.
Take in Niagara from every angle with exciting experiences included in this incredible package! Experience breathtaking views from above with a Classic Sightseeing Tour from Niagara Helicopters, soar through Niagara’s immersive flying theatre with 2 Niagara Takes Flight passes, and explore even more with 2 Niagara Parks Attraction Passes.
Whether it’s a romantic getaway, special celebration, or relaxing escape, this package offers the perfect mix of luxury, dining, adventure, and unforgettable memories.
✨ Includes:
• 2-night stay at the Hilton Fallsview. Not Valid on Saturdays, Expires June 30,2027
• Breakfast for 2 adults
• $200 Hilton dining gift card
• Classic Sightseeing Tour from Niagara Helicopters
• 2 Niagara Parks Attraction Passes
• 2 Niagara Takes Flight passes
Luxury, adventure, and unforgettable memories—all in one incredible Niagara getaway!
Starting bid
A Niagara Getaway Full of Adventure! Value: $1,350
An Unforgettable Niagara Family Getaway!
Create lasting memories with an exciting Niagara Falls family adventure! Enjoy a two-night stay at the beautiful Hilton Niagara Falls/Fallsview Hotel & Suites, including breakfast for two adults, then head out for unforgettable Niagara experiences the whole family will love.
Get up close to the breathtaking power and beauty of the Falls aboard the iconic Voyage to the Falls Boat Tour for 4 guests, creating memories your family will never forget. Looking for even more excitement? Take adventure to new heights with 2 thrilling Zipline to the Falls passes, soaring above the Niagara River Gorge with spectacular views.
Whether it’s a fun family getaway or a memorable Niagara adventure, this package offers the perfect mix of excitement, relaxation, and unforgettable experiences.
✨ Includes:
• 2-night stay at the Hilton Fallsview. Not Valid on Saturdays, Expires June 30,2027
• Breakfast for 2 adults
• 4 Voyage to the Falls Boat Tour passes
• 2 Zipline to the Falls passes
Value: $1,350
Adventure, excitement, and unforgettable family memories—all in one amazing Niagara getaway!
Starting bid
Niagara Wine Country Experience for Four! Value $,1000
Indulge in the very best of Niagara wine country with an extraordinary experience for up to 4 guests at either Peller Estates Winery And Restaurant or Trius Winery Restaurant!
Enjoy a full winery tour and tasting experience, where you’ll explore Niagara’s renowned wine region, learn about the winemaking process, and sample exceptional wines along the way. Then, relax and savour a delicious dining experience with your choice of dinner or lunch, making this the perfect outing for couples, friends, or a special celebration.
Whether you’re a wine lover or simply looking for an unforgettable Niagara experience, this package promises incredible flavours, beautiful scenery, and memories to last a lifetime.
✨ Includes:
• Full winery tour and tasting for up to 4 guests
• Choice of Peller Estates Winery And Restaurant or Trius Winery Restaurant
• Dinner for 4 (or lunch if preferred)
Sip, savour, and experience the best of Niagara wine country—an unforgettable day awaits!
Starting bid
A Niagara Adventure for the Whole Family! Value: $370
Get ready for unforgettable family fun in Niagara Falls! Experience the excitement and power of the Falls up close aboard the iconic Voyage to the Falls Boat Tour with passes for 4 guests—an unforgettable Niagara experience the whole family will love.
Looking for even more adventure? Put your courage and balance to the test with 2 Whirlpool Adventure Ropes Course passes, featuring exciting aerial obstacles and fun challenges high above the ground. Then continue exploring Niagara with 2 Niagara Parks Attraction Passes, offering even more opportunities to experience one of Canada’s most exciting destinations.
Perfect for families, visitors, or anyone looking to create incredible memories together in Niagara Falls!
✨ Includes:
• 4 Voyage to the Falls Boat Tour passes
• 2 Whirlpool Adventure Ropes Course passes
• 2 Niagara Parks Attraction Passes (one entry per pass)
Adventure, excitement, and unforgettable family memories await!
Starting bid
Adventure Awaits in Niagara! Value: $280
Looking for excitement? This package is for the adventurer in your life! Experience the thrill of 2 Zipline to the Falls passes, soaring high above the Niagara River Gorge toward the Falls with breathtaking views along the way.
Then test your courage and skills with 2 Whirlpool Adventure Ropes Course passes, featuring exciting aerial obstacles, climbing, and fun challenges for all adventure levels.
✨ Includes:
• 2 Zipline to the Falls passes
• 2 Whirlpool Adventure Ropes Course passes
The ultimate Niagara adventure experience!
Starting bid
An Evening Out at Hilton Fallsview: Value 200
Enjoy an unforgettable dining experience at the beautiful Hilton Niagara Falls/Fallsview Hotel & Suites with a $200 dining gift card.
Whether it’s a special celebration, date night, or simply a chance to treat yourself, enjoy exceptional dining in one of Niagara Falls’ premier destinations.
✨ Includes:
• $200 Hilton dining gift card
A perfect excuse for a delicious night out!
Starting bid
Farm-to-Table Dining in the Heart of Fonthill! Value: $250
Treat yourself to an unforgettable dining experience at Root & Bone with a $250 gift card to one of Niagara’s favourite farm-to-table restaurants. Known for its warm atmosphere, creative menu, and locally inspired cuisine, Root & Bone offers a truly memorable dining experience for food lovers.
Whether it’s a special celebration, date night, or simply an excuse to enjoy an incredible meal, this generous gift card is the perfect opportunity to relax and indulge in exceptional food and hospitality.
✨ Includes:
• $250 gift card to Root & Bone Restaurant
A delicious Niagara dining experience awaits—place your bid!
Starting bid
A Home Run for Baseball Fans! Value: $250
Calling all baseball fans and collectors! Don’t miss your chance to own an authenticated autographed baseball signed by George Springer, one of baseball’s most exciting stars and a fan favourite.
Perfect for collectors, sports enthusiasts, or the ultimate Toronto baseball fan, this professionally authenticated keepsake is a standout addition to any memorabilia collection, office, sports room, or display case.
Whether you're bidding for yourself or shopping for the sports fan in your life, this is a unique piece of baseball history you won’t want to miss!
✨ Includes:
• Authenticated George Springer autographed baseball
A true collector’s item—step up to the plate and place your bid!
Starting bid
A Fantastic Day on the Fairway for Four! Value: $250
Gather your golf crew and enjoy a memorable day on the greens at the stunning Grand Niagara Golf Club! Known for its beautiful scenery and exceptional course design, this is the perfect opportunity to enjoy a relaxing and fun golf outing with friends or family.
This certificate includes Golf & Ride (9 holes) for a party of 4 golfers, making it a great excuse to hit the course, enjoy the outdoors, and spend time together at one of Niagara’s premier golf destinations.
✨ Includes:
• Golf & Ride (9 holes) for 4 golfers at Grand Niagara Golf Club
Valid:
• Monday–Thursday: Anytime
• Friday–Sunday: Tee times after 2:00 PM
• Expires: September 30, 2026
Fore! Don’t miss your chance to enjoy a fantastic day on the course!
Starting bid
Move, Strengthen & Feel Your Best! Value $250
Ready to try something new or invest in your wellness? Generously donated by Movement Unlimited, this package includes an 8-week Intro to Reformer Pilates Class plus one pair of grippy socks to get you started in comfort and style!
Located in Fonthill, Movement Unlimited is Niagara’s first and only fully equipped Pilates studio, offering expert instruction in a welcoming and supportive environment. Reformer Pilates is a fantastic way to improve strength, flexibility, posture, balance, and overall wellbeing—perfect for beginners looking to build confidence and feel great.
✨ Includes:
• 8-week Intro to Reformer Pilates Class
• 1 pair of grippy socks
📍 Valid for new clients only
Take the first step toward feeling stronger, healthier, and more energized—place your bid!
Starting bid
Magic or Music—You Choose the Experience! Value: $60
Enjoy an unforgettable night out, generously donated by the Greg Frewin Theatrical Centre! This gift certificate for TWO Level Four tickets lets you choose between two incredible live performances:
✨ Evolution Magic – Experience the mystery, wonder, and excitement of world-class illusions with renowned magician Greg Frewin, featuring breathtaking magic, grand illusions, and unforgettable entertainment.
🎶 Canadiana Musical – Celebrate Canada through a lively musical revue that takes you on a journey through the country’s rich musical landscape, featuring beloved songs and unforgettable performances.
Whether you choose mystery and illusion or music and nostalgia, you’re in for an entertaining Niagara evening!
✨ Includes:
• Gift Certificate for TWO Level Four Tickets
• Choice of Evolution Magic or Canadiana Musical (show only)
A magical night out awaits—place your bid!
Starting bid
A Delicious Dining Experience Awaits! Value: $50
Enjoy a memorable meal at Lake House Restaurant, generously donated by one of Niagara’s favourite dining destinations! Known for its warm atmosphere and delicious European Mediterranean cuisine, Lake House offers something for everyone.
Indulge in gourmet thin-crust pizzas, flavourful pasta dishes, or signature favourites like the Pecan Crusted Salmon, Chicken Supreme, or New York Striploin. Pair your meal with a selection from their thoughtfully curated wine list, featuring many outstanding wines from the Niagara region.
Whether it’s date night, lunch with friends, or a special treat, this is the perfect excuse to enjoy an exceptional dining experience.
✨ Includes:
• $50 gift certificate to Lake House Restaurant
Great food, great wine, and great company—place your bid and enjoy a taste of Niagara!
Starting bid
A Must-Have for Horse Lovers! Value: $120
Perfect for riders, horse lovers, and barn enthusiasts! This practical and stylish package includes a Greenhawk knapsack and riding socks, making it the perfect companion for lessons, horse shows, or everyday barn life.
Whether you're packing your riding essentials, heading to the stable, or simply showing off your love of horses, this quality gear from Greenhawk Harness & Equestrian Supplies is sure to be appreciated by any equestrian enthusiast.
✨ Includes:
• Greenhawk knapsack
• Greenhawk riding socks
The perfect package for any horse lover—place your bid!
Starting bid
Barn Essentials for Horse Lovers! Value: $70
A perfect addition for any horse lover, rider, or barn enthusiast! This practical package includes a Greenhawk grooming bag and riding socks—ideal for keeping barn essentials organized while adding a little equestrian style.
Whether you're heading to lessons, caring for your horse, or simply love all things equine, this quality package from Greenhawk Harness & Equestrian Supplies is sure to be appreciated.
✨ Includes:
• Greenhawk grooming bag
• Greenhawk riding socks
A fun and practical package for riders of all ages—place your bid!
Starting bid
A Niagara Wine Country Experience with a Touch of Style! Value: $110
Enjoy a memorable outing at beautiful Konzelmann Estate Winery with a wine tasting experience for 4 guests, where you’ll savour exceptional Niagara wines in one of the region’s most picturesque winery settings.
To make the experience even more special, this package also includes two stylish statement necklaces from The Black Piano, perfect for adding a touch of sparkle to your next outing—or gifting to someone special.
Whether you’re planning a fun day with friends, a relaxing Niagara escape, or simply love wine and fashion, this package is sure to delight!
✨ Includes:
• Wine tasting experience for 4 guests at Konzelmann Estate Winery
• 2 statement necklaces from The Black Piano
Sip, savour, and sparkle—an unforgettable Niagara experience awaits!
Starting bid
Tea, Treats & Timeless Style! Value: $400
Treat yourself and friends to an unforgettable afternoon in beautiful 124 on Queen Hotel & Spa with an elegant Afternoon Tea for Four at NOTL Bar & Restaurant. Nestled in the heart of historic Niagara-on-the-Lake, this sophisticated experience offers delicious treats, warm hospitality, and the perfect excuse to slow down and enjoy time together.
To make the experience even more special, this package also includes two stylish statement necklaces from The Black Piano, adding the perfect touch of elegance for your outing—or a thoughtful gift to enjoy later.
Whether it’s a girls’ day out, celebration, or special afternoon with loved ones, this package promises a memorable Niagara experience.
✨ Includes:
• Afternoon Tea for 4 guests at NOTL Bar & Restaurant ($350 Value)
• 2 statement necklaces from The Black Piano
📅 Valid: Saturdays & Sundays
November 1, 2026 – May 1, 2027
Tea, treats, and timeless style—an unforgettable Niagara experience awaits!
Starting bid
Perfect Treat for Horse & Rider! Value: $120+
Calling all horse lovers! Generously donated by Apple Saddlery, this fun and practical equestrian package is filled with barn favourites for both horse and rider. Whether you’re shopping for yourself, your favourite rider, or spoiling your horse, this package is sure to delight any equestrian enthusiast.
Featuring a beautiful full-size horse halter, tasty horse treats, practical barn essentials, and two $25 Apple Saddlery gift certificates, this package has everything needed for life at the stable.
✨ Includes:
• Beautiful full-size horse halter
• Horse treats
• Boot jack
• Water bottle
• 2 x $25 Apple Saddlery gift certificates (Total gift card value: $50)
The ultimate package for horse lovers—place your bid and treat yourself (or your horse)!
Starting bid
Support Your Pet’s Health from the Inside Out! Value: $70
Generously donated by Myco Pet, this thoughtful pet wellness package is designed to help keep your furry companion healthy, happy, and thriving.
Support your pet’s overall wellbeing with Gut (Allergies) & Immunity, formulated to promote a balanced and healthy immune system, healthy digestion, normal respiration, balanced gut microbiome, intestinal health, and healthy skin and coat. Plus, help keep your pet’s environment clean and protected with Protect Disinfectant, designed to effectively disinfect surfaces for your pet’s wellbeing.
Perfect for pet lovers looking to support their companion’s health and everyday care!
✨ Includes:
• 1 Gut (Allergies) & Immunity supplement
• 1 Protect disinfectant
Give your pet the care they deserve—place your bid for healthier, happier companions!
Starting bid
Elevate Every Meal with Gourmet Flavour! Value: $40
Generously donated by Della Terra, this beautifully curated gourmet package brings the flavours of Italy right to your kitchen.
Featuring La Villa Figaro Tuscan Herb Extra Virgin Olive Oil paired with Italian Fig Dark Balsamic, this rich and flavourful duo is smooth, slightly sweet, and endlessly versatile—perfect for salads, breads, cheeses, marinades, roasted vegetables, and more. Rich, fruity, and just a little indulgent, this pairing is sure to impress food lovers and home chefs alike.
Beautifully packaged in a luxurious black tote, this set also includes two reusable precision pour spouts designed for easy, practically drip-free pouring and effortless drizzling.
✨ Includes:
• Tuscan Herb Extra Virgin Olive Oil
• Italian Fig Dark Balsamic
• 2 reusable precision pour spouts
• Elegant black tote bag
A delicious gift for food lovers—bring home a taste of Tuscany!
Starting bid
A Beautiful Handmade Piece—Designed by You! Value: $100
Generously donated by Hamiltons of Pelham, this unique experience gives you the opportunity to design your own beautiful Butterfly Wall Clock—a one-of-a-kind piece that’s as creative as it is functional.
Whether you choose elegant, whimsical, modern, or colourful touches, you’ll create a personalized décor piece that reflects your own style and creativity. Perfect for crafters, home décor lovers, or anyone looking for a meaningful handmade keepsake.
✨ Includes:
• Design your own Butterfly Wall Clock
• A unique, personalized handcrafted experience
Get creative and bring home a beautiful piece that’s uniquely yours!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!