HSFK Open Farm Online Silent Auction - Bid, Win and Support a Great Cause!

The Ultimate Niagara Falls Getaway! Value: $1,700





Escape to Niagara Falls for an unforgettable luxury experience! Enjoy a two-night stay at the beautiful Hilton Niagara Falls/Fallsview Hotel & Suites, including breakfast for two adults, plus a $200 Hilton dining gift card to make your stay even more special.





Take in Niagara from every angle with exciting experiences included in this incredible package! Experience breathtaking views from above with a Classic Sightseeing Tour from Niagara Helicopters, soar through Niagara’s immersive flying theatre with 2 Niagara Takes Flight passes, and explore even more with 2 Niagara Parks Attraction Passes.





Whether it’s a romantic getaway, special celebration, or relaxing escape, this package offers the perfect mix of luxury, dining, adventure, and unforgettable memories.





✨ Includes:

• 2-night stay at the Hilton Fallsview. Not Valid on Saturdays, Expires June 30,2027

• Breakfast for 2 adults

• $200 Hilton dining gift card

• Classic Sightseeing Tour from Niagara Helicopters

• 2 Niagara Parks Attraction Passes

• 2 Niagara Takes Flight passes





Luxury, adventure, and unforgettable memories—all in one incredible Niagara getaway!