HUB CITY Motorcycle Rally

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About this event
RALLY PASS: $35 + HST = $40.25
VIP WEEKEND PASS: $50 + HST = $57.50
The best all-in deal for the weekend event!
includes...
Street Parking Pass: $10 + HST = $11.50
Park your bike on the "Stroll" with the registered "Rally" Riders and close to the Rally vendors. Meet, socialize and bike watch with riders from Atlantic Canada, Quebec and New England.
On-Street motorcycle parking on Friday, June 19th and Saturday June 20th!
This is parking pass only
Does not include the Rally Pass and VIP Pass benefits.
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