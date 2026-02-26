ROROMA Event Management Inc

Hosted by

ROROMA Event Management Inc

About this event

HUB CITY Motorcycle Rally

Assomption Blvd

Moncton, NB E1C 1A1, Canada

RALLY PASS $35 + HST
$40.25

RALLY PASS: $35 + HST = $40.25

  • 2 Day Assumption Blvd. Street Parking Pass
  • Participation in a Rally Tour & Poker Run contest on Saturday, June 20th
  • Discounts & Special offers at participaing Rally Tour stops
  • Ribfest Discount Coupon
  • One free raffle prize ballot entry (additional ballots $20)
  • Access to the "Rally Tailpipe After Party" evening of Saturday, June 20th
  • 1x Official event sticker
VIP Weekend Pass $50 + HST
$57.50

VIP WEEKEND PASS: $50 + HST = $57.50

The best all-in deal for the weekend event!

includes...

  • 2 Day Assumption Blvd. Street Parking Pass
  • Participation in a Rally Tour & Poker Run contest on Saturday, June 20th
  • Discounts & Special offers at participaing Rally Tour stops
  • Ribfest Discount Coupon
  • One free raffle prize ballot entry (additional ballots $20)
  • Access to the "Rally Tailpipe After Party" evening of Saturday, June 20th
  • Exclusive early-bird access to discounted hotel rooms (limit of 50) at Delta Hotel
  • One grand prize raffle entry for 1 night stay at the Delta Beauséjour + breakfast & parking (must register by May 1st to qualify)
  • 10% Off Rally event Merch.
  • 1x Official event sticker
Motorcycle Parking Pass $10 + HST
$11.50

Street Parking Pass: $10 + HST = $11.50

Park your bike on the "Stroll" with the registered "Rally" Riders and close to the Rally vendors. Meet, socialize and bike watch with riders from Atlantic Canada, Quebec and New England.

On-Street motorcycle parking on Friday, June 19th and Saturday June 20th!


This is parking pass only

Does not include the Rally Pass and VIP Pass benefits.

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