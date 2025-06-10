Hudson Creative Hub Patron Membership

The Governor's inner circle! This membership is a special 1-year membership valid from June 10, 2025, to June 10, 2026. This gives you a voting right at our Annual General Meeting, priority booking to all Hub shows and events, as well as reserved, VIP seating.

The Governor's inner circle! This membership is a special 1-year membership valid from June 10, 2025, to June 10, 2026. This gives you a voting right at our Annual General Meeting, priority booking to all Hub shows and events, as well as reserved, VIP seating.

More details...