✨💖 HUGS FROM THE INSIDE! (Community Dinner Party)💖 ✨

LES BILLETS POUR LE REPAS SONT SOLD-OUT- Vous pouvez toujours assister à l'événement gratuitement. Il y aura un micro ouvert ainsi qu'un marché d'artisans locaux de 18h à 21h30 ! Vous n'avez pas besoin de billet pour assister à cet événement (les billets étaient seulement pour l'inscription au repas gratuit). *S'il reste de la nourriture, des repas seront offerts à tous ceux qui sont sur place. Il y aura de petites collations à vendre*
MEAL TICKETS ARE SOLD OUT - You may still come attend the event for free. There will be an Open mic as well as a local artisans market from 6-9:30pm! You do not need a ticket to attend this event (tickets were only for the free meal sign up). *If there is left over food, meals will be available to whoever is onsite. There will be small snacks for sale*
This event is FREE so that it can be accessible to everyone in the community.
Donations of any amount are welcome to help cover costs of room rental and production. Donations can be made the night of or sent by etransfer to [email protected]
***NOTE: EACH ATTENDEE MUST HAVE THEIR OWN TICKET. PLEASE DO NOT RESERVE MULTIPLE TICKETS UNDER ONE ACCOUNT. THANK YOU! :)