John Humphrey Centre for Peace and Human Rights

Hosted by

John Humphrey Centre for Peace and Human Rights

About this event

Human Rights Advocacy Intensive Training - Calgary

635 Confluence Way SE

Calgary, AB T2G 0G1, Canada

Full Cost Participant Registration
$450

Folks who would like to attend and can pay full price will have a confirmed spot for the 3-day training with purchase of this ticket.

Expression of Interest with request for subsidy
Free

Folks who would like to request subsidy consideration can purchase an expression of interest ticket and our team will follow up with you to discuss payment options. You can also at the end of this, add a donation to the registration with what you are able to pay.

Add a donation for John Humphrey Centre for Peace and Human Rights

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!