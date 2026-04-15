Human Rights Advocacy Intensive Training - Prince Albert

Folks who would like to attend and can pay full price will have a confirmed spot for the 3-day training with purchase of this ticket.
Folks who would like to attend and can pay full price will have a confirmed spot for the 3-day training with purchase of this ticket.
Expression of Interest with request for subsidy
Free
Folks who would like to request subsidy consideration can purchase an expression of interest ticket and our team will follow up with you to discuss payment options. You can also at the end of this, add a donation to the registration with what you are able to pay.
Folks who would like to request subsidy consideration can purchase an expression of interest ticket and our team will follow up with you to discuss payment options. You can also at the end of this, add a donation to the registration with what you are able to pay.
Add a donation for John Humphrey Centre for Peace and Human Rights
$
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