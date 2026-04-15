Human Rights Advocacy Intensive Training - Prince Albert

Folks who would like to request subsidy consideration can purchase an expression of interest ticket and our team will follow up with you to discuss payment options. You can also at the end of this, add a donation to the registration with what you are able to pay.

Folks who would like to request subsidy consideration can purchase an expression of interest ticket and our team will follow up with you to discuss payment options. You can also at the end of this, add a donation to the registration with what you are able to pay.

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