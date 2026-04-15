John Humphrey Centre for Peace and Human Rights

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John Humphrey Centre for Peace and Human Rights

About this event

Human Rights Advocacy Intensive Training - Prince Albert

1306 6 Ave NW

Prince Albert, SK S6V 5R3, Canada

Full Cost Participant Registration
$300
Folks who would like to attend and can pay full price will have a confirmed spot for the 3-day training with purchase of this ticket.
Expression of Interest with request for subsidy
Free
Folks who would like to request subsidy consideration can purchase an expression of interest ticket and our team will follow up with you to discuss payment options. You can also at the end of this, add a donation to the registration with what you are able to pay.
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