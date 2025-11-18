Humanism: Canadian Perspectives | Humanisme : Perspectives canadiennes

Offered by
About this shop
Limit of 3 books per online order, but you may place multiple orders.
Shipping costs can be provided on request for larger orders, as well as a 15% discount for 15 books or more. Contact us: [email protected]
Limite de 3 livres par commande, mais vous pouvez placer plusieurs commandes. Les frais de livraison peuvent être fourni sur demande pour de grandes commandes, ainsi que 15% de rabais pour 15 livres et plus. Contactez nous: [email protected]
Add this option if you wish to receive your order by mail. AVAILABLE IN CANADA ONLY. | Ajoutez cette options pour recevoir votre commande par la poste. DISPONIBLE AU CANADA SEULEMENT.
ONLY AVAILABLE FOR OTTAWA-MONTREAL-MONCTON-FREDERICTON. Address and timings to arrange pick-up will be shared with you after your purchase. | SEULEMENT DISPONIBLE POUR OTTAWA-MONTREAL-MONCTON-FREDERICTON. L'addresse et l'heure pour ramasser votre commande vous seront partagées après votre paiement.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!