Huron Christian School

Hosted by

Huron Christian School

About this event

3rd Annual Huron Christian School Golf Tournament

Woodland Links Golf Course 37858 Huron Rd

Clinton, ON N0M 1L0, Canada

Team Registration
$700
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Register your team of 4 golfers for a total of $700.00 per team

This comes with lunch, cart, 18 holes of golf & Steak Dinner for four.

Individual Golfer Registration
$175

Don't have a team? No problem. Register here and we will add you to a team for the day.

$175 per person – comes with lunch, cart, 18 holes of golf & Steak Dinner for one

Dinner Ticket only
$50

Don't want to golf but love a great dinner? Order your steak dinner ticket to join the event for dinner only.

Add a donation for Huron Christian School

$

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