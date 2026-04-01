3rd Annual Huron Christian School Golf Tournament

About this event
Clinton, ON N0M 1L0, Canada
Register your team of 4 golfers for a total of $700.00 per team
This comes with lunch, cart, 18 holes of golf & Steak Dinner for four.
Don't have a team? No problem. Register here and we will add you to a team for the day.
$175 per person – comes with lunch, cart, 18 holes of golf & Steak Dinner for one
Don't want to golf but love a great dinner? Order your steak dinner ticket to join the event for dinner only.
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