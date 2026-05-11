Huron Street Jr PS - Spring Picnic's Silent Auction - 2026

Get ready for adventure with this incredible grand prize featuring an Evo Kyoto 20" kids bike from Curbside Cycle, paired with a Thousand Junior helmet for safe and stylish riding.





Whether it’s their first big bike or the next step in their riding journey, this package is sure to make summer unforgettable.





Includes:

Curbside Cycle

1 Evo Kyoto 20" Wheel Kids Bike

1 Thousand Junior Helmet

Approximate Value: $520