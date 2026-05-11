Huron Street Jr PS - Spring Picnic's Silent Auction - 2026

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Get ready for adventure with this incredible grand prize featuring an Evo Kyoto 20" kids bike from Curbside Cycle, paired with a Thousand Junior helmet for safe and stylish riding.
Whether it’s their first big bike or the next step in their riding journey, this package is sure to make summer unforgettable.
Includes:
Curbside Cycle
Approximate Value: $520
Starting bid
Five lucky kids can kick off an epic party adventure at Happy Kingdom Indoor Playground with full day passes and arcade game cards for nonstop climbing, sliding, bouncing, and gaming fun.
Then the celebration levels up! Arrive in style with a private ride from A Celebrity Limousine — choose from their incredible fleet of super-cool vehicles to chauffeur the birthday crew home like VIPs. Where a festive display from Balloonery adds the perfect finishing touch for cake, presents, and unforgettable birthday memories.
Approx. Total value $625
Starting bid
This grand prize package includes 4 golf gift passes valued at $550 for one of Ontario’s premier golf destinations, plus a $25 bottle shop gift certificate to Blood Brothers Brewing to toast your day on the course.
From championship fairways and pristine greens to locally crafted beer, this package is perfect for golf lovers looking to enjoy a memorable day of sport, relaxation, and celebration.
Includes:
Angus Glen Golf Club
Blood Brothers Brewing
Approximate Value: $550
Starting bid
Take a well-deserved pause and invest in yourself with a 3-month trial membership to the MNJCC where Fitness, mindfulness, movement, and community come together.
The MNJCC fitness centre boasts a hot tub, sauna, steam room and Saltwater pool as well as a fully loaded gym and all your favourite fitness classes: yoga, pilates, bars and plates, Zumba (with Carolina) amongst many other benefits.
Exclusions: New members only.
Approximate Value: $400
Starting bid
This unforgettable date-night package includes 2 tickets to a cooking class or experience at Cucinato Italian Culinary Studio, where you’ll roll fresh pasta, explore authentic Italian flavours, and enjoy an interactive culinary experience together.
To complete the evening, this package also includes a bottle of Italian wine perfectly paired to enjoy with the delicious meal you prepare yourselves.
Approximate Value:
Starting bid
This delicious package includes a tasting menu for 2 at Bar Isabel, one of Toronto’s most celebrated Spanish-inspired restaurants, known for its incredible tapas, cozy ambiance, and unforgettable dining experiences.
This package also includes a bottle of Spanish Sparkling wine "Cava" — the perfect pairing for a romantic dinner filled with bold flavours, laughter, and connection.
Tapas, wine, and a little taste of Spain — no passport required.
Approx. Value: $125
Starting bid
Soar through the trees with 2 Zipline & Aerial Game Trek passes from Treetop Trekking, spark imagination with a $100 gift certificate to MakerKids, and enjoy live family entertainment with 2 tickets to any Young People’s Theatre 2026–27 season show.
From outdoor adventure to hands-on STEM creativity and unforgettable theatre experiences, this package is packed with memory-making family fun!
Approximate Value: $270
Starting bid
Visit exotic birds and incredible tropical creatures with a Family Pass to Bird Kingdom, step back in time with 4 admission tickets to Black Creek Pioneer Village, and climb, explore, and play together with a Family Pass to Boulderz Junction.
From wildlife encounters to hands-on history and active indoor adventure, this package is the perfect recipe for unforgettable Ontario family fun!
Approximate Value: $300
Starting bid
Bounce sky-high with 3 one-hour jump passes to Air Riderz, enjoy farm fun and outdoor adventures with a gift card to Downey’s Farm, and ride into excitement with 3 prize packs from Joyride 150 Indoor Bike Park, each including a day pass, water bottle, and sticker pack.
From trampolines and farm days to bikes and big air, this package is made for kids who love action-packed summer fun!
Approximate Value: $350
Starting bid
Explore immersive interactive exhibits with 4 passes to Arcadia Earth and experience classic summer excitement with 4 passes to the CNE.
From larger-than-life experiences and interactive installations to midway rides, games, and classic summer memories, this package is packed with unforgettable Toronto family fun!
Approximate Value: $310
Starting bid
Enjoy 2 tickets to the CNE, spark imagination with a gift certificate for 2 from 4Cats Arts Studio (Avenue Road), and bounce into action with 2 one-hour inflatable jump passes to The Bubble.
From midway thrills and hands-on art to high-energy inflatable play, this package is perfect for playdates, siblings, or friends looking to make big memories together!
Approximate Value: $180
Starting bid
Reset, restore, and recharge with this 30-Day Unlimited Pass to Kula Yoga in Toronto’s Annex.
Enjoy unlimited access to both in-studio and online classes, giving you the flexibility to move your body and calm your mind wherever you are.
Kula offers a welcoming, community-focused space with classes designed to build strength, flexibility, and balance—physically and mentally.
Approximate Value: $155
Starting bid
Reset, restore, and recharge with this 30-Day Unlimited Pass to Kula Yoga in Toronto’s Annex.
Enjoy unlimited access to both in-studio and online classes, giving you the flexibility to move your body and calm your mind wherever you are.
Kula offers a welcoming, community-focused space with classes designed to build strength, flexibility, and balance—physically and mentally.
Approximate Value: $155
Starting bid
This delightful package includes 2 passes to Kid’s Fun Town for active indoor play and exploration, plus 1 free term of family music classes with Rainbow Songs. It’s the perfect combination of movement, imagination, and musical learning for little ones.
Includes:
Kid’s Fun Town
Rainbow Songs
Approximate Value: $240
Starting bid
It includes 3 family passes to Kid’s Fun Town for indoor climbing, sliding, and exploration, plus a Little Kickers experience that introduces children to soccer in a fun, supportive environment with structured play and skill-building.
From imaginative indoor play to early sports development, this bundle is all about confidence, coordination, and joyful movement.
Includes:
Kid’s Fun Town
Little Kickers
Approximate Value: $180
Starting bid
Start with a Pedalheads learn-to-ride bicycling program designed to help young riders develop balance, coordination, and safe riding skills in a fun and encouraging environment. Then keep the fun going with 2 family passes to Kid’s Fun Town for climbing, sliding, and imaginative indoor play.
From first bike rides to energetic indoor adventures, this package is packed with movement, learning, and memorable family fun.
Includes:
Pedalheads
Kid’s Fun Town
Approximate Value: $140
Starting bid
Explore the world of ceramics with 4 adult admission tickets to the Gardiner Museum and get hands-on with two outdoor mosaic workshop experiences from Clay With Me Pottery Studio.
From inspiring exhibitions and contemporary ceramic art to creating your own mosaic masterpiece, this package is perfect for creative spirits and pottery enthusiasts alike.
Includes:
Gardiner Museum
Clay With Me Pottery Studio
Approximate Value: $122
Starting bid
Get ready for some action-packed experiences with a $100 gift certificate to Daydream Adventures escape rooms and 2 adult day passes to Basecamp Climbing, including shoe and harness rentals.
From solving puzzles and racing against the clock to scaling climbing walls and trying something physically challenging, this package is built for adventure seekers and fun-loving friends.
Includes:
Daydream Adventures
Basecamp Climbing
Approximate Value: $220
Starting bid
Perfect for curious kids who love LEGO, engineering, robotics, coding, and hands-on creativity, this exciting package includes 3 PA Day, Winter Break, or March Break camp days at Brick Labs. Through imaginative building challenges, problem-solving activities, and STEM-focused learning, Brick Labs creates an engaging environment where kids can invent, experiment, collaborate, and have fun while developing creativity and confidence.
Includes:
Brick Labs
Approximate Value: $350
Starting bid
Perfect for young swimmers building confidence in the water or developing new skills, this package includes a $150 gift certificate for swim lessons at Davina’s Swim House.
With supportive instruction and a focus on water safety, technique, and confidence-building, these lessons help children grow stronger and more comfortable in the pool while having fun in a positive learning environment.
Includes:
Davina’s Swim House
Approximate Value: $150
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