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H.W. Burgess Home & School Association

About this event

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H.W. Burgess Home & School Association's Silent Auction

Student Win: Principal for the Morning
$20

Starting bid

Ever wondered what it would be like to rule the school? This is your moment! Join Mrs. Pickering for the morning as principal! (Open to HWB students).

Reserved Seating at the Grade 6 Celebration
$20

Starting bid

Beat the rush with reserved front row seats for six. Perks include a clear sightline of your student 📸

Classroom Win: Hot Dog Lunch 🌭
$10

Starting bid

Win a hot dog lunch for your student’s class and spare yourself packing lunch for the day!

Classroom Win: Sundaes for Students!
$25

Starting bid

You scream, I scream, the whole classroom screams for icecream!

Classroom Win: Popcorn Party 🍿
$10

Starting bid

Popcorn party for your student’s classroom!

NEW Tassimo Single Serve Home Brewing System (TM030) item
NEW Tassimo Single Serve Home Brewing System (TM030)
$50

Starting bid

Making morning drop-off just a little bit easier ☕️

Two Tickets, March 4th Sarnia Sting Game
$50

Starting bid

Two tickets to the March 4th 7pm game, Sarnia Sting vs. Kitchener Rangers 🐝 (Donation made possible by the one and only, Chris Heath!)

Gift Basket, All Seasons item
Gift Basket, All Seasons item
Gift Basket, All Seasons item
Gift Basket, All Seasons
$25

Starting bid

Gift basket includes decorative frog, cardinal water meter, pack of soil and seeds, and ”I’m rooting for you” basket. (Thank you to Wallaceburg’s All Seasons for their kind donation to our auction! All Seasons, located at 254 Dufferin Ave, is a repeat donor and we are grateful for their continued support!)

Lazy Susan Serving Platter and $25 PC Giftcard item
Lazy Susan Serving Platter and $25 PC Giftcard
$20

Starting bid

Gift Wrapping Set item
Gift Wrapping Set
$10

Starting bid

All your wrapping needs! Includes 37 assorted bags ( Christmas, birthday, Halloween, Easter, solid color), 5pkgs of tissue paper and 18 assorted cards!

Chatham Bowlerama Gift Certificate 🎳
$10

Starting bid

Voucher for two hours of 5 or 10 pin bowling, one lane. Maximum 6 players, shoe rental not included. (Thank you to Chatham Bowlerama for their great donation and continued support!)

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