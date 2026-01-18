H.W. Burgess Home & School Association's Silent Auction

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Ever wondered what it would be like to rule the school? This is your moment! Join Mrs. Pickering for the morning as principal! (Open to HWB students).
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Beat the rush with reserved front row seats for six. Perks include a clear sightline of your student 📸
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Win a hot dog lunch for your student’s class and spare yourself packing lunch for the day!
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You scream, I scream, the whole classroom screams for icecream!
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Popcorn party for your student’s classroom!
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Making morning drop-off just a little bit easier ☕️
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Two tickets to the March 4th 7pm game, Sarnia Sting vs. Kitchener Rangers 🐝 (Donation made possible by the one and only, Chris Heath!)
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Gift basket includes decorative frog, cardinal water meter, pack of soil and seeds, and ”I’m rooting for you” basket. (Thank you to Wallaceburg’s All Seasons for their kind donation to our auction! All Seasons, located at 254 Dufferin Ave, is a repeat donor and we are grateful for their continued support!)
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All your wrapping needs! Includes 37 assorted bags ( Christmas, birthday, Halloween, Easter, solid color), 5pkgs of tissue paper and 18 assorted cards!
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Voucher for two hours of 5 or 10 pin bowling, one lane. Maximum 6 players, shoe rental not included. (Thank you to Chatham Bowlerama for their great donation and continued support!)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!