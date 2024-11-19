I Have Resolve Foundation Celebratory Gala

IHR Foundation Gala Details: St. Thomas Golf and Country Club - 42325 Sparta Line, Union, ON N0L 2L0, Canada Cocktails will be served at 6:00 pm, with dinner at 7:00pm. Dinner will be followed by our Silent/Live Auction and dancing. We are grateful to Rob Aitken from Music Central Entertainment for providing us with amazing entertainment. Additionally, we are pleased to announce a guest performance by Dreams Come True Music Studio which will begin at 6:30pm.

IHR Foundation Gala Details: St. Thomas Golf and Country Club - 42325 Sparta Line, Union, ON N0L 2L0, Canada Cocktails will be served at 6:00 pm, with dinner at 7:00pm. Dinner will be followed by our Silent/Live Auction and dancing. We are grateful to Rob Aitken from Music Central Entertainment for providing us with amazing entertainment. Additionally, we are pleased to announce a guest performance by Dreams Come True Music Studio which will begin at 6:30pm.

seeMoreDetailsMobile