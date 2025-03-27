i-Land Fest 2025 - Vendor Fees

Businesses that prepare and sell ready-to-eat meals or snacks. These vendors operate food trucks, stalls, or booths where food is cooked, assembled, and served hot or fresh on-site.
Businesses that sell pre-packaged or non-prepared food items that do not require on-site cooking. This includes bottled sauces, ice cream, spices, baked goods, snacks, and other specialty food products.
Businesses or individuals who sell products such as art, jewelry, clothing, hair products, home décor, accessories etc.
For-profit businesses looking to promote their brand, services, or products without direct on-site sales. This category is ideal for businesses offering giveaways, brand activations, or service sign-ups.
Organizations focused on community engagement, education, advocacy, or social initiatives. These vendors do not sell products but use their booth space to provide resources, share information, or engage with festival attendees.
