i-Land Fest 2025 - Vendor Fees

Wharf St

Victoria, BC V8W 1T3, Canada

Food Vendors
CA$1,200

Businesses that prepare and sell ready-to-eat meals or snacks. These vendors operate food trucks, stalls, or booths where food is cooked, assembled, and served hot or fresh on-site.

Specialty Food Vendors
CA$700

Businesses that sell pre-packaged or non-prepared food items that do not require on-site cooking. This includes bottled sauces, ice cream, spices, baked goods, snacks, and other specialty food products.

Artisans & Makers
CA$400

Businesses or individuals who sell products such as art, jewelry, clothing, hair products, home décor, accessories etc.

Promotional & Corporate Exhibitors
CA$400

For-profit businesses looking to promote their brand, services, or products without direct on-site sales. This category is ideal for businesses offering giveaways, brand activations, or service sign-ups.

Community & Nonprofit Exhibitors (No Selling)
CA$150

Organizations focused on community engagement, education, advocacy, or social initiatives. These vendors do not sell products but use their booth space to provide resources, share information, or engage with festival attendees.

