2026 i-Land Fest - Vendor Fees

Electricity Access (Non-Food Vendors Only) – $20 per day
Select up to 3 if needed for all days.
Water Access (Non-Food Vendors Only) – $15 per day
Select up to 3 if needed for all days.
Full-service mobile food vendors operating from a licensed and self-contained food truck.
Vendors must be fully equipped for on-site cooking and service, including required permits, fire suppression equipment (if applicable), and liability insurance.
Food trucks must operate within their assigned 10x18 space and manage their own power needs unless otherwise arranged.
Food vendors operating from a tent or booth setup (not a food truck). This category includes vendors preparing and serving hot or cold food on-site. Vendors must provide a food-grade tent, required permits, Food Safe certification, health approvals, fire suppression equipment (if applicable), and liability insurance.
A dedicated handwashing station is required for all temporary food vendors handling open food.
Booth space is limited to 10x10.
This category is for snack and dessert vendors selling baked goods, packaged snacks, preserves (jars), and other low-risk, non-refrigerated items. Items that require refrigeration or temperature control (including dairy-based products) do require a Temporary Food Service Application from Island Health. Booth space is limited to 10x10.
Businesses selling non-food items such as merchandise, handmade goods, art, apparel, jewelry, books, promotional items, or offering approved services.
Vendors must operate within their assigned 10x10 space and are responsible for their own setup, equipment, and licensing requirements.
Registered nonprofits, community organizations, and advocacy groups participating for outreach, education, and community engagement purposes only. Sales of products or services are not permitted in this category.
Organizations may distribute information, collect contacts, and promote programs within their assigned 10x10 space.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!