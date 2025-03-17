IAACC Charitable Parking

LOCATION: HUBALTA ROAD LOT- 21 AVENUE & 52 STREET SE

1. The Zeffy ticket will be verified at the lot entrance by one of IAACC's volunteers and exchanged for the matching date parking pass. IE: Aug 15 receipt for an Aug 15 parking pass.



2. Parking begins at 6pm.

**PARKING SPOTS ARE ON A FIRST COME FIRST SERVE BASIS. Prepaid will have a spot, just not an assigned spot. (early birds more likely to get parked near 17 ave along Hubalta Road).



3. The parking pass is available to pick up the night of the event as listed on the Zeffy purchase receipt at the following location:

21 avenue se & 52 street se (entrance to Hubalta road permitted parking lot)



4. Purchasing this parking pass does NOT gain you access into the Globalfest grounds. Please visit the Globalfest website to obtain entrance tickets https://globalfest.ca/