IAACC's Annual 50/50 Raffle - 2025

1 Red Ticket for $10.00

Proceeds go to arts & cultural programming in East Calgary.





Draw date December 17, 2025 @ 5pm

Draw location: IAACC office 250, 3515 17 Ave SE Calgary, AB T2A 0R5





AGLC License # 761159

Tickets can only be purchased in Alberta

Must be 18 years of age & older to purchase