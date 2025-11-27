INTERNATIONAL AVENUE ARTS AND CULTURE COMMUNITY (IAACC)

Hosted by

INTERNATIONAL AVENUE ARTS AND CULTURE COMMUNITY (IAACC)

About this raffle

IAACC's Annual 50/50 Raffle - 2025

1 Red Ticket
$10

1 Red Ticket for $10.00

Proceeds go to arts & cultural programming in East Calgary.


Draw date December 17, 2025 @ 5pm

Draw location: IAACC office 250, 3515 17 Ave SE Calgary, AB T2A 0R5


AGLC License # 761159

Tickets can only be purchased in Alberta

Must be 18 years of age & older to purchase

3 Green Ticket Bundle
$25
This includes 3 tickets

3 Green Ticket Bundle for $25.00

Proceeds go to arts & cultural programming in East Calgary.


Draw date December 17, 2025 @ 5pm

Draw location: IAACC office 250, 3515 17 Ave SE Calgary, AB T2A 0R5


AGLC License # 761159

Tickets can only be purchased in Alberta

Must be 18 years of age & older to purchase

10 White Ticket Bundle
$50
This includes 10 tickets

10 White Ticket Bundle for $50.00

Proceeds go to arts & cultural programming in East Calgary.


Draw date December 17, 2025 @ 5pm

Draw location: IAACC office 250, 3515 17 Ave SE Calgary, AB T2A 0R5


AGLC License # 761159

Tickets can only be purchased in Alberta

Must be 18 years of age & older to purchase

Add a donation for INTERNATIONAL AVENUE ARTS AND CULTURE COMMUNITY (IAACC)

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!