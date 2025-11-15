ICO Seniors Move

Salam! By registering, you are signing up for all 3 sessions, and the price includes a resistance band.

By signing up, you acknowledge and agree to the following:

The Seniors Move – Exercise Program hosted by the Islamic Community of Oakville (ICO) involves physical activity such as stretching, balance training, strength exercises, and light aerobic movement. You understand that these activities carry inherent risks—such as slips, falls, or injury—and you voluntarily accept full responsibility for these risks.

You confirm that you are physically able to participate and will immediately inform the instructor if you feel any discomfort, dizziness, or pain during the session.

You agree to release and hold harmless ICO, its volunteers, instructors, agents, and the facility from any injury, loss, or damage that may occur as a result of your participation, to the fullest extent permitted by law.

In the event of a medical emergency, you authorize ICO to obtain medical assistance on your behalf and accept responsibility for any related costs.

Photo/Media Release (Optional):

During registration, you may choose whether or not to allow ICO to use photos or videos taken during the program for community updates or promotional purposes.