Hosted by

Innis College Student Society

About this event

Climb and Connect with Innis and New College

474 Front St E Unit 4

Toronto, ON M5A 0E6, Canada

Innis or New College Student Ticket
$15
This price is only for Innis or New College students. We will verify your registration with Innis or New College and reserve the right to cancel your ticket if you are not an Innis or New College student.
Non-Innis/New UofT Student Ticket
$18
Must be a UofT student

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