Climb and Connect with Innis and New College

This price is only for Innis or New College students. We will verify your registration with Innis or New College and reserve the right to cancel your ticket if you are not an Innis or New College student.
This price is only for Innis or New College students. We will verify your registration with Innis or New College and reserve the right to cancel your ticket if you are not an Innis or New College student.
Non-Innis/New UofT Student Ticket
$18
Must be a UofT student
Must be a UofT student
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