Indo-Canadian Society of Saint John

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Indo-Canadian Society of Saint John

About this event

ICSSJ Annual Membership (Family)

Family Membership - Primary & Secondary Member (Adults Only)
$40
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
  • For up to two adults and children under 18.
  • DO NOT FORGET to add 2nd Adult Member details.

You will receive exclusive access to member pricing for events through special codes shared via email.

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