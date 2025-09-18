Grand River Opera

Hosted by

Grand River Opera

About this event

Idomeneo cover cast

122 Frederick St

Kitchener, ON N2H 2L9, Canada

Pay What You Will - $50
$50

All seats general admission.

Sliding scale tickets: If you don’t have any trouble meeting your basic living expenses, your generosity in choosing this rate allows us to cover our production costs.

Pay What You Will - $40
$40

All seats general admission.

Sliding scale tickets: If you can generally meet your living expenses, choosing this rate will help us cover our production costs.

Pay What You Will - $30
$30

All seats general admission.

Sliding scale tickets: If you have trouble meeting your expenses, this rate is designed for you — GRO wants to keep our performances accessible, and offers this discounted rate to those who could not otherwise attend.

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